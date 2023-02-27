Barcelona face competition from Inter Milan in attempt to sign transfer target: Reports

Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Barcelona transfer target Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club, as per Spanish outlet SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal).

The Spanish centre-back wants a move to Barca this summer but the club cannot guarantee his signing due to Financial Fair Play Regulations. Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also credited with an interest in Martinez.

The 31-year-old is set to leave the Lehoiak this summer once his contract expires. He is currently sidelined with a foot injury and has made 10 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Inter Milan's interest in the player stems from the fact that Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij could leave as free agents at the end of the season. The former is apparently set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) while the latter's future is uncertain.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are one centre-back short after Gerard Pique announced his retirement from the sport in November. Manager Xavi Hernandez has Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde as his centre-back options.

It remains to be seen where Martinez will be headed this summer after five years with Athletic Club. The 19-cap Spain international has made 169 appearances across competitions for the Basque club since joining them from Real Sociedad.

Xavi incensed after Barcelona's defeat against UD Almeria

Barcelona were dumped out of Europe by Manchester United on 23 February after the Red Devils secured a 4-3 aggregate win in the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

It seems that their players are still not over that loss. Barca suffered a shock 1-0 away league loss at the hands of 19th-placed UD Almeria on Sunday (26 February).

They squandered the opportunity to build a 10-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in the table. The Catalan giants kept 73% possession but managed just a single shot on target.

Speaking after the game, manager Xavi Hernandez said (h/t Marca):

"I'm very angry because we played the worst game of the season, especially in the first half. We lacked circulation, intensity, rhythm... we didn't show the passion to win the game.

"In the second half, yes, but you're trailing. It was a difficult match, a tough day, but we're still seven points clear at the top. We failed, we apologise to the fans. It will be hard to win LaLiga, but we have to change our mindset. We didn't show that we wanted to win."

Barcelona still hold a healthy seven-point lead at the top of the table with 15 games left in the season. Despite their struggles in Europe, they have been imperious domestically, losing just twice in the league all season and conceding only eight times.

