Barcelona face uphill task in signing 21-year-old forward despite rumoured agreement in place: Reports

Barcelona reportedly face an uphill battle to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City despite claims that the two clubs have reached an agreement, according to Catalan newspaper SPORT.

Manchester City signed Ferran Torres from La Liga club Valencia for a fee in the region of £21m last year. The 21-year-old has been a regular for Pep Guardiola's side since signing a five-year contract with them.

Ferran Torres still has four more years remaining on his deal with Manchester City. However, there are question marks around his future with the Premier League champions, with Barcelona interested in signing him.

Barcelona appointed Xavi as Ronald Koeman's replacement last month with the hope of turning things around at the club. The Catalans are prepared to back their manager in the upcoming transfer window to aid him in his cause.

Xavi has reportedly identified attack as an area Barcelona should strengthen in the winter transfer window. The Blaugrana have identified Manchester City forward Ferran Torres as the ideal candidate to bolster their options.

Aware of Barcelona's interest, the Spain international is said to be keen on a switch to the Camp Nou. Ferran Torres has reportedly even taken permission from Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City.

There have also been suggestions that Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement over a deal for Ferran Torres. However, those claims are yet to be confirmed.

According to SPORT, Barcelona still face an uphill battle to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The Catalans have stepped up their efforts to land the Spaniard but there is still a long way to go before considering the deal done.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester City will want a fee in the region of £51m for Ferran Torres' sale. Barcelona's current financial status means the deal is not straightforward for them.

Barcelona reportedly want to pay the transfer fees for Ferran Torres in installments in light of their economic constraints. However, Manchester City are not willing to facilitate such an agreement.

Barcelona step up efforts for Ferran Torres after Champions League elimination

Barcelona bowed out of the Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last group stage game on Wednesday. The elimination has reportedly prompted Blaugrana to step up their efforts to sign Ferran Torres.

Xavi's side, though, still have to figure out a way to meet Manchester City's financial demands. Barcelona also have to sell a few players like Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti to afford Ferran Torres' salary.

With the winter transfer window just around the corner, it remains to be seen if Barcelona can sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

