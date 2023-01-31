Barcelona fail with attempt to sign Premier League star on deadline day: Reports 

Barcelona reportedly made a failed attempt to sign midfielder Bernardo Silva from Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

As per Spanish publication AS, the Blaugrana made a deadline day attempt to sign their long-term target. However, Manchester City quickly rebuffed Barcelona's approach as they were against the idea of losing a key player on the last day of the transfer window.

AS claims that Bernardo Silva also made it clear to the Cityzens that he wants to join the Catalan giants. However, Pep Guardiola's side did not grant him his wish. The report suggests that Manchester City were prepared to let the Portugal international join the Blaugrana in the summer.

However, Barcelona could not put together a deal to sign the technically-gifted midfielder amid their financial struggles.

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez was reportedly looking to recruit an attacker after parting ways with Memphis Depay earlier this month. The Dutchman joined Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal with the initial transfer fee estimated to be over €4 million.

Bernardo Silva is said to be the Barca manager's first choice but the Catalan giants have been left empty-handed by their former manager Pep Guardiola.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona! They have sent an offer for a loan, but City have not responded.



(Source:



#DeadlineDay Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona! They have sent an offer for a loan, but City have not responded.(Source: @Manu_Sainz 🚨 Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona! They have sent an offer for a loan, but City have not responded. (Source: @Manu_Sainz) #DeadlineDay https://t.co/oGXXALY9jk

The Portuguese has been a key player for Manchester City ever since his £43.5 million move from AS Monaco in 2017. He has won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups during his time at the Etihad. The midfielder was also crowned Manchester City's 'Player of the Year' in the 2018-19 season.

Despite all his success for the Sky Blues, the Portugal international has been unsettled off the pitch for a considerable amount of time. He was rumored to have asked to leave the club altogether in the summer of 2021.

The versatile Portugal international was thought to be keen on a move to his dream club Barcelona but will have to wait for at least another six months. Silva has played a total of 281 games for Manchester City till date, scoring 50 goals and providing 56 assists.

Barcelona consider launching surprise loan move to sign Manchester United star on deadline day

Barcelona are reportedly considering a stunning loan swoop for Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga on transfer deadline day. As per ESPN, Elanga has emerged as a surprise option for the La Liga giants as they look to bolster their attacking options.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Barcelona are considering a shock move for Man Utd forward Anthony Elanga BREAKING: Barcelona are considering a shock move for Man Utd forward Anthony Elanga 😱 https://t.co/C0mh0ohFu2

Elanga has struggled for playing time under manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. He has been restricted to just 394 minutes of Premier League playing time so far.

Apart from Barca, the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Everton have previously been credited with an interest in Elanga.

Poll : 0 votes