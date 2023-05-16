Barcelona fans remember Lionel Messi during La Liga title celebrations amid talk of Camp Nou return: Reports

Barcelona fans serenaded Lionel Messi during their La Liga title win celebrations amid reports of a potential return to the Spotify Camp Nou this summer.

The Catalan giants won the league with four games remaining when they secured a 4-2 victory against Espanyol on May 14. Barcelona fans gathered at the Canaletes fountain at the top of Las Ramblas, as they usually do for celebrating trophies, after the game.

Along with cheering on the current squad members, fans were heard shouting 'Messi, Messi' in a bid to show their universal acceptance of the idea of his return to Barca. As per El Nacional, Messi's name was on the lips of the fans across several routes of the title parade.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent this summer, as per ESPN. A return to Barca has been heavily touted but MLS club Inter Miami are also in the picture while an unnamed Saudi Arabian club have tabled an offer.

President Joan Laporta has assured fans that the Catalan giants are in a position to battle any and every club if they want to sign a player. But Messi's return would hinge on La Liga's response to Barca's feasibility plan as the club look to balance their books and clear their debts.

PSG identify Man City star as Barcelona-linked Lionel Messi's replacement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly planning for a scenario where they have to start the next season without Lionel Messi.

According to BarcaUniversal, via SportsBrief, PSG are planning to battle Barcelona for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. They see the Portugal international as Messi's replacement at the Parc des Princes.

Silva is believed to be open to a challenge outside of the Premier League - a division he is on course to conquer for the fifth time. Les Parisiens believe they have the financial might to land the former AS Monaco playmaker.

Barca, meanwhile, continue to grapple with their well-documented financial problems. If the Catalan giants onboard Messi, it could make it hard for them to land Silva, whose contract expires in June 2025.

PSG could also lose Neymar Jr. this summer, with Newcastle United reportedly circling the Brazil superstar. In such a scenario, the Paris-based giants would not only have an added impetus but also extra funds to accelerate their pursuit of Silva.

