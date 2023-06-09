Barcelona handed boost as PSG drop out of race to sign transfer target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided against pursuing Barcelona target Ilkay Gundogan.

According to SPORT (via El Nacional), the Parisians are dropping out of the race for Gundogan, paving the way for Barca to seal his signature. The Manchester City midfielder's contract with Pep Guardiola's side expires at the end of the month.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was reportedly interested in securing Gundogan as a free agent. He used the free agent market when signing Georginio Wijnaldum in 2021.

However, the Parisians are focusing their efforts on signing the 31-year-old's City teammate Bernardo Silva instead. That means Barcelona only have Borussia Dortmund rivaling them for Gundogan's signature this summer.

Gundogan has been one of the Cityzens' standout performers this season and scored a memorable FA Cup final double in the 2-1 win over Manchester United last weekend. He has bagged 11 goals and seven assists in 50 games across competitions this season.

The German reportedly sees himself playing for the Blaugrana, and Barca boss Xavi is an admirer of the midfielder. He has spent seven years at the Etihad, winning five Premier League, two FA Cup and four League Cup titles.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their midfield following the departure of midfield veteran Sergio Busquets. The veteran Spaniard will leave the Camp Nou at the end of the month when his contract expires.

Barcelona boss Xavi rubbishes claims regarding PSG attacker Neymar's return

Xavi has other targets than the PSG attacker in mind.

Barca manager Xavi has poured cold water on PSG forward Neymar potentially making a return to Camp Nou this summer.

The Brazilian attacker's future is uncertain amid a frustrating campaign at the Parc des Princes due to fitness issues. He missed the last 14 of the Parisians' league games due to ankle surgery. The 31-year-old had bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions before his season-ending ankle injury.

SPORT reports that Neymar offered himself to the Blaugrana following Lionel Messi's decision to not return to the La Liga giants. However, Xavi has downplayed the Brazilian's potential return (via PSG Talk):

“I was surprised by everything that is said about Neymar. It’s not planned, I appreciate it very much, but there are other priorities that we have established.”

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 when he joined the Ligue 1 giants for a world-record €222.2 million fee. However, his departure was unceremonious due to the nature of his exit and the Blaugrana's unwillingness to sell at the time.

