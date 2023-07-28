Barcelona hope to secure €20-25 million in transfer fees for player who joined them last summer - Reports

Reports indicate that Barcelona are looking to secure a transfer fee of €20-25 million for Franck Kessie, who joined the club just last summer. The Ivorian midfielder's future at the club has been uncertain due to the growing tension between him and manager Xavi, according to Revolo.

Despite being at Barca for only a year, and playing 43 games for the club, Kessie is now contemplating leaving, feeling disheartened by the situation surrounding him. Initially, his arrival at Camp Nou was driven by Xavi's insistence, but their relationship has since deteriorated significantly.

The club's clear indications that Kessie does not fit into Xavi's future plans have taken a toll on the player's morale. This has prompted him to consider other options for the first time since the transfer market opened. While Juventus has expressed interest in the midfielder, Kessie's current priority is not Serie A.

The 26-year-old reportedly desires an experience in the Premier League and is likely to receive multiple offers from English clubs. According to the report, Juventus, however, remains persistent, with their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli deeming Kessie a valuable addition to the Bianconeri project.

For now, Barcelona demand a transfer fee of €20-25 million, and a potential deal could involve a loan arrangement with a purchase obligation. The situation is evolving, and it remains to be seen whether Kessie's interest in the Premier League will intensify or if surprise offers from other clubs will materialize.

Barcelona set their sights on Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix

Recent reports from Diario SPORT suggest that Barcelona are poised to make a major signing in Joao Felix before the end of September. The Catalan giants have their sights set on the Atletico Madrid forward, but will reportedly move for him after the departure of several key players from the squad.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is known to be an ardent admirer of Felix, and the player's openness to joining the club has intensified their interest. However, considering Felix's high market value, a permanent transfer this summer has been ruled out by the Bluagrana. Instead, the club is exploring the possibility of a loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent next year.

With the player's talent and potential, securing him on a loan deal with a future permanent option could be a strategic move for Barcelona. He has racked up 34 goals in 134 games for Atletico Madrid since he moved to the club in 2019. Recently, however, he spent six months at Chelsea, scoring four goals in 20 games.