Barcelona identify 2 alternatives after dropping out of race to sign 26-year-old Spaniard: Reports

Barcelona are believed to be keen to sign a left-back this summer to provide adequate cover and competition to veteran defender Jordi Alba.

The club identified Benfica full-back Alejandro Grimaldo as a potential transfer target. However, they have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign the 26-year-old due to 'economic circumstances'.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are planning to spend big on a 'top' striker this summer. The club are also expected to sign a new left-back. They have reportedly identified Valencia left-back Jose Gaya and Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso as alternatives to Alejandro Grimaldo.

Jose Gaya has been a stalwart at left-back for Valencia since becoming a regular starter for the club during the 2015-15 season. He has made over 291 appearances for the Spanish side and helped them win the Copa del Rey during the 2018-19 campaign.

Valencia could be forced to sell Gaya this summer after audio tapes containing the club's president Anil Murthy's plans to deal with the club's dire financial situation have emerged. Murthy is reportedly open to selling any player and will not spend on bolstering the squad. Jose Gaya and Carlos Soler could, therefore, part ways with the club this summer.

Marcos Alonso has emerged as another potential option for Barcelona. The Spaniard has been a regular starter for the Blues this season due to the absence of Ben Chilwell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in late November.

The 31-year-old is, however, likely to fall behind Chilwell in the pecking order once the former Leicester City left-back returns to action. Alonso will be keen to start regularly next season to improve his chances of making Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona could prefer a move for Jose Gaya over Marcos Alonso

Valencia CF v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Barcelona could prefer a move for Valencia's Jose Gaya over Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso for multiple reasons. Jose Gaya is five years younger than Marcos Alonso. The 26-year-old could, therefore, be a long-term replacement for veteran defender Jordi Alba.

The Valencia defender is reportedly earning £58,000 per week at Valencia as per salary sport. Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso is believed to be on a £100,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge as per Spotrac.

Barcelona are currently in a dire financial situation and could therefore struggle to offer Marcos Alonso a contract similar to the one he has with Chelsea.

