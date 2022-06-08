Barcelona identify 30-year-old as an alternative to Chelsea bound Jules Kounde

Barcelona have identified Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential transfer target. The Senegalese defender has just a year remaining on his current deal with the Serie A club and could therefore be available for a bargain price.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona view Kalidou Koulibaly as an alternative to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who is believed to be close to joining Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Catalan giants are eager to sign a world-class defender to bolster their defense ahead of next season. Furthermore, the club will be eager to sign a long-term replacement for 35-year-old centre-back Gerard Pique, who is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Kalidou Koulibaly has developed into arguably one of the best defenders in Serie A during his time with Napoli. The 30-year-old has made 317 appearances for the club in all competitions and has helped them win a Coppa Italia title. His physical presence, experience, and leadership qualities make him the brilliant replacement for Pique at Nou Camp.

Napoli are believed to be keen to keep hold of the defender and are expected to offer him a contract extension. However, the defender does not fancy staying in Naples as he is seeking a new challenge. The Italian giants could therefore be forced to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Reports suggest Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentis could demand a fee in the region of €35-40 million for Koulibaly. Barca are rumored to have tabled an offer to the defender's agent Fali Ramadani.

Barcelona could target the signing of Chelsea defender

Barcelona are expected to prioritize signing a top-quality left-back this summer as they lack adequate cover and competition for veteran defender Jordi Alba. Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a potential target for the Catalan giants as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian journalist, the Blaugranas are in advanced talks to sign the Spaniard, who is rumored to be keen to play in La Liga in the near future. Alonso has just one year remaining on his contract with the Blues and could therefore be available for a bargain price this summer.

The 31-year-old's technical ability, attacking play and experience make him the ideal transfer target for Xavi Hernandez's side.

