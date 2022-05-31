Barcelona identify Premier League star as priority target to strengthen midfield - Reports

Barcelona have zeroed in on Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves as their top candidate to bolster their options in midfield this summer, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Blaugrana are prepared to back Xavi in the transfer market as the Spaniard prepares for his first full season as their manager. They are pushing to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, while Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta could soon be on their way to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have also identified midfield as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The La Liga giants are keen to bring in a player who could provide competition to Sergio Busquets, who is on the wrong side of his 30s.

It has now emerged that the Catalans have earmarked Wolves star Neves as the ideal target to strengthen their midfield. According to the aforementioned source, the 25-year-old has been chosen as he is the most feasible option among a list of targets.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Xavi has called Ruben Neves, trying to convince him to sign for Barcelona. He's the most feasible signing to compete with Busquets. The player already knows that Xavi wants, and wants to join the project. Xavi has called Ruben Neves, trying to convince him to sign for Barcelona. He's the most feasible signing to compete with Busquets. The player already knows that Xavi wants, and wants to join the project.— @sport https://t.co/RXmLV1aoH7

Xavi is aware of Barcelona's financial constraints and is taking an active role in convincing targets to reduce their wage demands as much as possible. The 42-year-old has thus already talked to Neves to discuss a potential move to Camp Nou, as per the report.

The Portugal international, who has a contract with Wolves until 2024, is said to be open to the idea of joining Blaugrana this summer. It appears Xavi has managed to convince him of his plans for the future.

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was also a target for Xavi's side if the report is to be believed. However, the France international could soon be on his way to Real Madrid.

Wolves already working to replace Neves amid Barcelona interest

Neves joined Wolves from Portuguese giants FC Porto for around £16 million in 2017. He has since made 212 appearances across all competitions for them, scoring 24 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

Losing a player of Neves' calibre would be a heavy blow to Bruno Lage's side. Wolves thus appear to be working hard to line up a replacement for the 25-year-old, who is wanted by Barcelona.

Mike McGrath @mcgrathmike #Wolves have made an approach for #SportingCP midfielder João Palhinha, 26, with talks/negotiations over fee for move to the Premier League for the Portugal international #Wolves have made an approach for #SportingCP midfielder João Palhinha, 26, with talks/negotiations over fee for move to the Premier League for the Portugal international

According to The Daily Telegraph, Wolves have made an approach for Sporting Lisbon star Joao Palhinha. They are reportedly in talks to see how much it would take to lure the defensive midfielder to Molineux.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far