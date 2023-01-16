Barcelona and Inter Milan very close to agreeing on stunning swap deal involving Memphis Depay - Reports

Barcelona and Inter Milan are on the verge of reaching an agreement over a swap deal involving Memphis Depay and Joaquin Correa, according to reliable journalist Gerard Romero.

Depay has found playing time hard to come by at Barcelona this season, amassing just 116 minutes of playing time in La Liga. He has thus been heavily linked with a move away from the club during the ongoing winter transfer window.

There have been suggestions that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him, having sent Joao Felix out on loan to Chelsea. A swap deal between the La Liga rivals has been mooted, but nothing has materialized yet.

Depay, though, now has an opportunity to move to Italy if the latest report is to be believed. According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona and Inter are very close to agreeing a swap deal that would see the Dutchman join the Serie A giants.

The agreement will see Inter attacker Correa head in the opposite direction, as per the report. However, the transfer will only go through if Depay gives his green light to move to Italy.

It is unclear whether the former Manchester United attacker is interested in plying his trade in Serie A. There have been suggestions that he prefers to stay in Spain if he is to leave the Blaugrana this month.

Depay, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Olympique Lyonnais in 2021, could thus prefer a move to Atletico Madrid over Inter. It remains to be seen if he can be convinced to change his mind and join the Nerazzurri instead.

Meanwhile, signing Correa could see the Catalans shelve their interest in re-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There have been claims that they will look to acquire his services from Chelsea on a free transfer if they sell Depay this month.

However, should Correa move to Camp Nou, they would likely no longer need another attacker. Aubameyang could thus be forced to stay at Stamford Bridge for the time being.

How has Barcelona-linked Correa fared for Inter?

Inter initially signed Correa on loan from Serie A rivals Lazio in the summer of 2021. The Italian giants then made the move permanent for a deal worth up to €30 million the following year.

The Argentina international has made 57 appearances across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side so far. He found the back of the net nine times and provided five assists for his teammates in those matches.

However, most of Correa's Serie A appearances this season have come from the bench. He could thus be tempted to join Barcelona this month.

