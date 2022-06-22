Barcelona interested in completing hat-trick of superstar signings this transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly planning a hat-trick of superstar signings this summer. The Catalan club want to have Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Bernardo Silva in their squad next season.

As per a fresh report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's top three targets this summer are set. Lewandowski, Kounde, and Silva are the players Xavi wants in his squad next season to challenge for trophies.

Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona this summer. The Bayern Munich star has repeatedly claimed his time with the Bundesliga champions is done, and he wants a move soon.

Actualité - Barça @ActualiteBarca Hasan Salihamidžić a rencontré Robert Lewandowski et son agent il y a une semaine. La réunion a duré 90 minutes et s'est déroulée dans une atmosphère respectueuse. Tout reste pareil: Lewandowski veut partir, il n'imagine pas retourner à Munich. @altobelli13 Hasan Salihamidžić a rencontré Robert Lewandowski et son agent il y a une semaine. La réunion a duré 90 minutes et s'est déroulée dans une atmosphère respectueuse. Tout reste pareil: Lewandowski veut partir, il n'imagine pas retourner à Munich. @altobelli13 🇵🇱

Kounde is a top target for Chelsea if reports are to be believed, but they are yet to agree a deal with Sevilla. Barca are also keen on signing him and are reportedly looking for a loan with an obligation to buy.

Silva has been a target for Xavi since rumors of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United emerged. The Dutchman is reportedly seen as a sellable asset by the board as they look to raise funds this summer to balance the books.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Barcelona want to sign Jules Kounde on loan with an option to buy permanently. #ForçaBarça Barcelona want to sign Jules Kounde on loan with an option to buy permanently. 🚨 Barcelona want to sign Jules Kounde on loan with an option to buy permanently.🇫🇷 🔵#ForçaBarça https://t.co/bpOeTDEUIp

Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants to join Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski confirmed after the final match in the Bundesliga last season that his time with Bayern Munich was done. He wants a fresh challenge and named Barcelona as his preferred club.

He said in an interview with Onet Sport:

"I want to leave Bayern Munich, that's for sure. Loyalty and respect are more important than business but they don't want to listen to me. I've always been at the club's full disposal, but the best thing is to find a solution together."

He added:

"You can't decide by going in one direction only. Something inside me is dead, I want to go away to have more emotions in my life. Who would want to join Bayern knowing what's happening to me? I have not considered any other offer than that of Barcelona."

He was once again quoted by Marca recently saying:

"I still have one year left on my contract, that's why I've asked the club for the go-ahead for a transfer. I think in the current situation it's the best solution, especially because the club can still receive money for a transfer. I don't want to force anything, it's not about that. It's about looking for the best solution."

PSG are Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation as they look to swoop in if the Catalan side cannot sign him this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far