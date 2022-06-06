Barcelona interested in move to sign former Real Madrid star after favorable talks held with player: Reports

Barcelona are being linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria in what could be a huge transfer twist.

Di Maria, 34, has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus with GOAL reporting the Argentinian forward had agreed to a one-year deal with the Serie A giants.

However, Relevo reports that Barcelona are now making enquiries to sign Di Maria and the player desires a return to La Liga.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer FC Barcelona are working on trying to sign Ángel Di María. They have made contacts as he wants a 1 year deal. Di María is open to joining. Juventus not out of it just yet. This via @ReshadRahman_ FC Barcelona are working on trying to sign Ángel Di María. They have made contacts as he wants a 1 year deal. Di María is open to joining. Juventus not out of it just yet. This via @ReshadRahman_. https://t.co/IpAKyMTDru

The 34-year-old previously spent four years on Spanish shores at Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid. He won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga title during his time at Los Blancos and the move will likely cause backlash from Madrid fans.

Di Maria leaves PSG as a free agent, his contract expiring after having spent seven years in Paris.

During his time at the Ligue 1 champions, he has won the league title on five occasions. Overall, he made 295 appearances, scoring 93 goals and contributing 113 assists.

The Argentinian may be viewed as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, with the winger likely departing the Nou Camp this summer. Chelsea have moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the French winger.

Angel Di Maria's potential transfer to Barcelona is likely to send shockwaves around La Liga given the huge rivalry the Catalan giants hold with Real Madrid.

It's a rarity to see players play for both sides during their careers and once they have done so, they are usually vilified.

The best example was when Luis Figo left Barcelona to join Madrid in 2000. In November 2002, Figo headed back to the Nou Camp wearing Los Blancos colors and tensions were running high.

Blaugrana fans threw a pig's head, among other objects, at the legendary Portuguese midfielder.

Anita Abayomi @FLWN_ The way Figo was treated when he left Barca for Madrid was mental



Someone threw a Pigs Head ! The way Figo was treated when he left Barca for Madrid was mental Someone threw a Pigs Head ! https://t.co/KJKR0uev6K

Di Maria won't potentially head to Barca as a Madrid player but he would certainly arrive having forged a bond with the La Liga champions during his stint at the club.

He was the magician behind their Champions League final win in 2014, winning the 'Man-of-the-Match' award in their 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

Many Real Madrid fans were unhappy to see the Argentine depart for Manchester United in the summer of that year.

Things didn't pan out well for Di Maria at United and he eventually joined PSG. He could be set for a shock return to La Liga, raising the El Clasico rivalry to new heights.

