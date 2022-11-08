Barcelona interested in signing 28-year-old Manchester City defender: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte in January, as per reports from Spanish outlet Sport.

The Blaugrana could look to bolster their defensive ranks in the winter transfer window following Gerard Pique's surprising retirement.

The Barcelona legend played his last game for the club at the Camp Nou on November 6. This has prompted the Catalan giants to look for a capable replacement for him during the winter transfer window.

The aforementioned Sport report claims that Xavi Hernandez initially set his sights on signing Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez.

The Spaniard's deal with Los Leones expires next summer, which means that the Blaugrana could snap him up on a free transfer.

However, following Pique's retirement, Barcelona are now strongly considering signing a new centre-back in January itself. They have no intention of paying an astronomical fee for Martinez in January.

Although Laporte could cost more than the 31-year-old, the Catalan giants view him as a solid investment due to his age (28).

Laporte has been linked with a move to Camp Nou multiple times in the past. They wanted the Manchester City defender in the summer but could not reach an agreement with the Cityzens.

The Spanish defender has recently made his comeback from a lengthy spell on the sidelines having undergone knee surgery. He is likely to be included in Spain's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

However, he will have to fight hard to regain his place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI at the Etihad.

The Manchester City boss has regularly tinkered with his backline, with Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Manuel Akanji all having impressed.

Laporte has played 463 minutes of football across six games so far this season for the Cityzens.

Barcelona stepping up interest in Sergio Busquets' successor

With Pique's retirement, Barcelona have lost yet another member of their all-conquering golden side that dominated Europe for several years.

Sergio Busquets looks like the next in line to leave. The Catalan giants are already looking for a capable successor to arguably the greatest No. 6 in the history of football.

They have reportedly contacted Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's agent already as they seek to bring the Spanish international to Camp Nou.

Blaugrana boss Xavi is believed to be a huge admirer of the Real Sociedad midfielder due to his technical ability.

The 23-year-old has a release clause in the region of €60 million in his deal but Barcelona are looking to negotiate a lower fee.

Zubimendi has played 113 senior matches for Real Sociedad, registering four goals and four assists.

