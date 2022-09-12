Barcelona join PSG in race to sign 27-year-old defender: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined PSG in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

According to Diariogol, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is already planning on ways to improve his squad next year following their incredibly productive summer window.

Due to club legend Gerard Pique no longer being in Xavi Hernandez's plans, Barcelona are searching for a world-class centre-back. 27-year-old Skriniar is considered one of the best defenders in European football and only has a year left on his current Inter Milan contract.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Skriniar was the big priority right up to deadline day but Inter held firm. PSG don't believe outgoings stopped this deal. They just never wanted to pay more than €65m and by the end of the window Inter were demanding closer to €80m. Skriniar was the big priority right up to deadline day but Inter held firm. PSG don't believe outgoings stopped this deal. They just never wanted to pay more than €65m and by the end of the window Inter were demanding closer to €80m.

The Slovakian international is set to be the subject of a tug-of-war transfer target, with PSG having several offers rejected before the start of the season. The report also claims that Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in picking up the imposing centre-back.

Skriniar has made 222 appearances for the Nerazzurri since his move from Sampdoria in 2017. He also helped guide Inter to their first Serie A title in over ten years under Antonio Conte in 2021.

The Slovakian is more used to playing in a back three or a back five, a system that Xavi Hernandez rarely uses at Barcelona.

“Škriniar is key player and we will do our best to keep him — it’s also up to the player whether he wants to sign new deal or not, we are optimistic”. Inter CEO Marotta: “Lukaku’s future to change after Tuchel sack? Too early, we’ll see with Chelsea at the end of season”“Škriniar is key player and we will do our best to keep him — it’s also up to the player whether he wants to sign new deal or not, we are optimistic”. Inter CEO Marotta: “Lukaku’s future to change after Tuchel sack? Too early, we’ll see with Chelsea at the end of season” 🔵 #UCL“Škriniar is key player and we will do our best to keep him — it’s also up to the player whether he wants to sign new deal or not, we are optimistic”. https://t.co/5a1xipo35I

PSG and Barcelona transger target 'wants to stay' at Inter Milan

Skriniar's future has been a huge talking point in Italian football in recent times, with many expecting him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

However, when asked about his star defender, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has claimed that Skriniar wants to stay at the San Siro. Marotta told SportMediaset (as quoted by Sempreinter):

“It’s normal that he’s been affected by the rumours, but Milan has great character. He’s an exemplary professional, he knows how to manage these things.”

He further stated:

“On more than one occasion, he has expressed his desire to continue with us. we’ll start negotiations as soon as possible. Personally, I’m very optimistic that he can continue with us.”

Inter Milan currently lie 5th in Serie A after losing two of their first six top-flight encounters. They also suffered defeat in their opening Champions League game at home to Bayern Munich, a game in which Skriniar was subbed off.

PSG are chasing a top-class centre-half with Christophe Galtier's system of three central-defenders appearing to work brilliantly for the club. Sergio Ramos has been an important member of that defense, but at 36-years-old, the Parisiens will be keen to bring in a younger alternative within the near future.

“They have been strong again on the position: Škriniar was untouchable”. Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Škriniar deal with PSG: “Our owners have been very clear: they’ve rejected all the proposals for Škriniar”.“They have been strong again on the position: Škriniar was untouchable”. Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Škriniar deal with PSG: “Our owners have been very clear: they’ve rejected all the proposals for Škriniar”. 🚨🔵 #PSG #Inter“They have been strong again on the position: Škriniar was untouchable”. https://t.co/o0lMzutOXg

