Barcelona joined by Serie A giants in chase to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Barcelona have been joined by AC Milan in their pursuit of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio ahead of the January transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal).

Aseniso is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave as a free agent next summer. His contract situation has caught the eye of Milan and Barca, both of whom are interested in securing his services.

The Catalan giants have been linked with this potentially controversial transfer in the past few months. The player has apparently not definitively closed the door on a move to Barcelona as well.

But it was claimed back in September that Barca's dressing room is reportedly unwelcoming of Asensio's possible arrival in 2023. Crazier things have happened in football and a move for the Spaniard, while unlikely, cannot be fully ruled out.

The Blaugranas are set to see Memphis Depay leave in either of the two transfer windows next year. Moreover, it has been claimed that they could be open to cashing in on Raphinha despite just spending £55 million with add-ons in transfer fees for him last summer.

If these two moves materialize, there could be a void that the club could fill with Asensio's arrival. Moreover, a free transfer would suit the club considering their well-documented financial struggles in the recent past.

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to have good relations with the club's president, Joan Laporta. However, the Catalan giants will have to be wary of AC Milan.

I Rossoneri could have to scour the market for a replacement if the in-demand Rafael Leao leaves next year. Moreover, Milan's strategic development director Paolo Maldini is said to be a fan of the former RCD Mallorca winger.

Asensio has played just 178 minutes of La Liga football under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season, but Real Madrid could still offer him a new contract.

Barcelona and Real Madrid stars spend Christmas holidays in USA

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde and Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni spent the Christmas holidays together in the USA, as per Football-Espana.

Despite the rivalry between their two teams, the two French players have a strong friendship which goes back to their days at Bordeaux.

They were handed a short break by their respective clubs following their team's 2022 FIFA World Cup final loss against Argentina on December 18. Kounde took to Instagram to post a picture with Tchouameni along with another friend, Sebastien Abdelhamid.

Both have joined their new clubs this summer and have played for Girondins de Bordeaux in the past, which could be seen as the starting point of their friendship.

The Real Madrid midfielder was at the French club from 2010 to 2019, while the Barcelona defender spent three years between 2016 and 2019 at Les Girondins.

