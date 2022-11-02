Barcelona not keen to renew new signing's contract which will expire at the end of the season - Reports 

Barcelona are not looking to renew Hector Bellerin's contract,, which expires at the end of the season, despite the right-back only arriving at Camp Nou this past summer.

Per Spanish journalist Javi Miguel, the Blaugrana have decided against renewing the 27-year-old's current deal and will allow him to leave as a free agent.

The Spaniard arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal and he has only made five appearances across competitions and is yet to manage a goal contribution.

Barcelona manager Xavi has often opted to use the likes of veteran defender Sergi Roberto and left-back Alejandro Balde instead of Bellerin.

The right-back spent last season on loan at fellow La Liga side Real Betis from Arsenal and made much more of an impact for Los Verdiblancos.

He made 32 appearances for Betis, providing five assists but returned to the Emirates Stadium with his future up in the air.

Barcelona secured his signing on transfer deadline day, which on reflection seems to have been a panic move from the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana were linked with several right-backs during the summer, including Villarreal's Juan Foyth.

However, a deal for the Argentinian was difficult given that the Yellow Submarine reportedly slapped a €42 million price-tag on the defender.

A new right-back signing does seem to be a priority for the Blaugrana heading into the January transfer window with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot a reported target.

Betis are interested in re-signing Barcelona's Bellerin next summer if they qualify for the Champions League

Betis are interested in reuniting with the Spaniard

Betis still hold an interest in Bellerin despite not being able to sign him permanently in the summer.

According to Fichajes, if Manuel Pellegrini's side manage to secure Champions League football ahead of next season, they will move for Bellerin.

The Spaniard should be a free agent if Barcelona allow his contract to expire and he is expected to be one of many signings made by the Champions League hopefuls.

Pellegrini's men sit fourth in La Liga after 12 games played on 23 points with seven wins, two draws and three defeats.

Bellerin made clear his desire to one-day return to Betis in the midst of leaving the Benito Villamarín Stadium at the end of last season.

He posted on social media (via Evening Standard):

“I hope we can meet again, Viva el Betis."

Bellerin helped Betis win the Copa del Rey on 23 April, providing an assist for Borja Iglesies' goal in a 1-1 draw.

Pellegrini's side eventually won on penalties as Bellerin bowed out of the La Liga club with silverware to his name.

