Barcelona keeping tabs on Chelsea and PSG transfer target with €60 million release clause: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race to sign PSG and Chelsea target Manuel Ugarte this summer. The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract.

As per Gerard Romero, Barcelona have Ugarte on their list as they eye a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Catalan side have at least six more options, but the Uruguayan midfielder is the latest addition to the list.

According to reports, Barca are also keeping tabs on Arthur Vermeeren, Martin Zubimendi, Guido Rodriguez, Ruben Neves, Sofyan Amrabat, and N'Golo Kante. However, the club are still facing financial issues and need to reduce their wage-bill to stay within the La Liga limits.

Chelsea and PSG are ahead of Barcelona currently as they began talks with Sporting Lisbon earlier this month. Both sides are reportedly willing to trigger the release clause in Ugarte's contract and it could come down to which club can offer better terms to the player.

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets" - Xavi sends message to Barcelona board

Xavi has told the Barcelona board that they need to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets as a defensive midfielder is vital for his system. Unfortunately, the manager stated that they do not have a profile similar to the outgoing midfielder in their academy, La Masia, right now.

Speaking to the media ahead of their match last week, the manager was quoted by AS, saying:

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. [That's] the natural replacement for Busi."

Xavi added:

"Players eventually decide that they have to leave. Now it's time to find a replacement because we're not sure if we have one at home. We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player, it is key to be able to compete next season."

Sergio Busquets has announced that he will be leaving the club this summer, while Jordi Alba is also heading out after terminating his contract.

Poll : 0 votes