Barcelona keeping tabs on former Chelsea manager as Xavi replacement - Reports

Barcelona are keeping tabs on former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Xavi Hernandez, as per Calciomercato.

The German tactician has been a free agent ever since he was sacked by Chelsea on September 7 and replaced with Graham Potter. Xavi, meanwhile, is at risk of losing the support of the club's board if he does not win La Liga this season.

Barcelona were relegated to the UEFA Europa League for the second season in a row when they finished third in their Champions League last year. However, their performances domestically could salvage their season to a certain extent.

They are currently top of the tree in La Liga after 15 games, with 38 points to their name. However, Real Madrid are close behind and only trail the Catalan giants due to an inferior goal difference.

They are also alive in the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey - two more opportunities to secure silverware this campaign. However, if Xavi fails to win Barca's first league title in four years, the club could give him the ax this summer.

Tuchel, in that regard, has been touted as a potential replacement. Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

He is part of a four-man shortlist that could replace manager Carlo Ancelotti if the Italian departs his role at the Santiago Bernabeu. Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain (2018-19, 2019-20) among other trophies.

The highlight of his career came with Chelsea when he led them to the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title in his first season at the club.

Chelsea given hope in the race for Barcelona target Youssoufa Moukoko

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona will only move for Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko in the summer.

The Germany international has recently become one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe. He has scored six goals and laid out a further four assists in 14 league games for Borussia Dortmund this term.

Moukoko is in the final six months of his contract at the Westfalenstadion and could leave as a free agent. Barca are seemingly eyeing a free transfer for him and will only move for him at the end of the season.

This, according to Romano, could give his suitors in England a chance to capitalize in January. He told the United Stand on YouTube (h/t Chelsea Chronicle):

"It is true Barcelona appreciates Moukoko, they would love to sign Moukoko on a free as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski. But only in the summer, Barcelona will not move for Moukoko in January, and this is an opportunity for the English clubs."

Barcelona will next be in action away against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on January 8.

