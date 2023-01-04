Barcelona manager Xavi asks young striker not to renew current contract to snap him up for free: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has personally asked forward Youssoufa Moukoko not to renew his contract at Borussia Dortmund, as per El Nacional.

The Germany international is in the final year of his deal at the Westfalenstadion and could leave as a free agent this summer. This has piqued Barca's interest.

The Catalan giants, given their financial troubles, could have to rely on free signings at the end of the season. They snapped up Franck Kessie, Marcos Alonso, and Andreas Christensen on a similar deal last year.

They could be enticed to repeat that trick with Moukoko. The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most in-demand strikers in modern football.

B/R Football @brfootball 16 years, 28 days: Youssoufa Moukoko is the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history 16 years, 28 days: Youssoufa Moukoko is the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history ✨ https://t.co/8MvGDsuNw9

Barcelona could run the risk of being priced out of his services if he renews his deal, with Real Madrid also interested. Borussia Dortmund would naturally want a big transfer fee in exchange for him given his ability and potential.

However, it is believed that Xavi would have already asked the German striker not to pen fresh terms with the Black and Yellow. He has scored six goals and four assists in 14 league games this term.

Barca will want to reinforce their attacking department, which has been spearheaded by summer signing Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances across competitions this campaign.

The Catalan giants, however, don't have a lot of depth in that position. Memphis Depay seems to be on his way out of the club this year while Anus Fati and Ferran Torres are makeshift solutions at centre-forward.

It remains to be seen if Moukoko will pay heed to the Spanish tactician's advice. Dortmund, after all, still hold hope that their rising star will extend his stay beyond this season.

433 @433



Youssoufa Moukoko, one to watch in 2023 Youssoufa Moukoko, one to watch in 2023 ⭐️🔎 https://t.co/bmxDIU0unP

Xavi says Barcelona are happy with what they have

Barcelona are currently happy with the squad at their disposal, as per Xavi.

When asked about the team's potential January transfer plans, he said on Tuesday (January 3) [h/t 90min]:

"We are who we are and we are happy. This team are winners. They want to win and they show me in every training session. I am very happy with what I have."

Currently, six players are free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs. As for incomings, there is still plenty of time for the Blaugranas to scour the market.

They were relegated to the UEFA Europa League for the second season in a row earlier this campaign. However, they lead the league table on goal difference after 15 games.

