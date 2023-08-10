Barcelona keeping tabs on PSG midfielder who could link up with Neymar at Camp Nou

Barcelona are reportedly in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti as speculation also grows over a potential move for Neymar.

L'Equipe reports that Barca are interested in Verratti alongside Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The Italian midfielder has also received a proposal from the Saudi Pro League and looks likely to depart this summer.

However, the Blaugrana are attentive to the 30-year-old's situation at the Parc des Princes. The Italy international is expected to cost €40 million which is relatively cheap given he has three years left on his contract.

Verratti did struggle to impress last season, featuring 38 times across competitions, providing one assist. He has long been regarded as one of PSG's best midfielders but came off the boil last term.

The Italian could also arrive at Barcelona with Neymar as his teammate continues to be linked with a return to Camp Nou. The Parisians have placed a €60 million fee on the 31-year-old but the Catalan giants are exploring his potential resigning.

It could be that Barca prises two of PSG's protagonists away from the Parc des Princes this summer. They missed out on resigning Lionel Messi as a free agent after his contract with the Ligue 1 champions expired.

PSG green light Neymar's return to Barcelona

The Parisians happy to allow Neymar to join Barca.

Talk of Neymar's return to Barcelona has stunned the football world and it looks likely he could be back at Camp Nou once the transfer window closes.

SPORT reports that the Blaugrana have been given the go-ahead from PSG to resign their former attacker. The Brazil international was a sensation in Catalonia during his four years with the La Liga giants.

Neymar bagged 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games across competitions. He left Barcelona in 2017 unceremoniously once the Parisians triggered his €222 million release clause.

It's fair to say that it's been a difficult ride for the Brazilian in Paris amid constant criticism from fans. Injury issues have plagued much of his time with the Ligue 1 heavyweights.

A return to Barcelona looked extremely unlikely at the start of the summer but it's now a real possibility. He was also spotted with his father who acts as his agent in a meeting with super-agent Pini Zahavi last weekend. The Israeli agent is a close confidant of Blaugrana president Joan Laporta.

Alongside this, the PSG forward has also removed the club's name from his Instagram bio. It appears that the Brazilian wants out of the Parc des Princes this summer.