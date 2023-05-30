Barcelona legend Luis Enrique in talks with Serie A club over managerial role: Reports

Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly interested in appointing Barcelona legend Luis Enrique as their new permanent manager.

Napoli won their first Scudetto since 1990 under Luciano Spalletti, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The Italian manager joined the Gli Azzurri in 2021 and led them to a fourth-placed finish in the league. He then took them to the title in his next season, also reaching the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

However, Spalletti has now decided to leave Napoli as he looks to take some rest. He said (via BBC):

"I need to take some time to rest because I'm pretty tired. I don't know if you can call it a year's sabbatical but I won't be working. I won't be coaching Napoli or any other team."

Now, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have identified former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to replace Spalletti. They have started initial negotiations with the Spaniard, who has also garnered interest from some other clubs.

Enrique has been without a managerial job since he left Spain after their Round of 16 exit against Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before taking up the Spain job in 2018, he spent three illustrious years at Barcelona. He won two La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy with the club, among other honors. He also led them to a treble in his debut season (2014-15).

Xavi makes bold claim about Barcelona's survival post Lionel Messi era

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after they were unable to renew his contract due to their financial issues and La Liga's wage rules. Many expected Barca to crumble without their greatest-ever player and the first season proved them right.

The Blaugrana ended the 2021-22 season trophyless. However, they bounced back this season, winning the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

Manager Xavi recently opened up about the Catalan club being able to survive and win without Messi. He said (via PSGTalk):

“Yes, it is true that we have already won in the post-Messi era and that has extraordinary, extraordinary merit. The same is not valued, but the fear that we culés had was when Leo leaves, what will we do? Well, Barça has survived."

He added:

“I think we have rebuilt the team very well, and this League and this Super Cup have the spectacular merit of doing it without the best player in the history of this club and of world football.”

Messi, 35, scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for Barcelona, helping them win 34 trophies. While the club won the La Liga title this season, they have failed to make it past the Champions League group stages in the Argentine's absence.

Messi has now been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona as he is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer.

