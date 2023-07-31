Barcelona to make move for Portugal international if Ousmane Dembele completes €50m PSG move: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly poised to make a move for Portuguese international Joao Cancelo this summer, following a possible transfer of Ousame Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French winger is currently heading closer to a move to Parc des Princes, following interest from PSG to sign the winger this summer from Barca.

Dembele currently has a release clause of €50 million which PSG themselves are willing to match. They have already agreed personal terms with the Frenchman as per Goal.

A potential signing of Dembele could provide Barcelona with available cash to spend in this summer's transfer window. The club have reportedly identified the right-back position as an area to invest likely funds from Dembele's sale.

Xavi Hernandez's team have struggled to get an established right-back in recent times. Barca, had to rely on French centre-back Jules Kounde to play as a make-shift right-back during the 2022-23 football campaign.

Blaugrana's have now set their sights on signing a recognized right-back this summer, as Kounde is reluctant to playing as a make-shift full-back for the second season at Camp Nou.

Manchester City defender Cancelo has now emerged as a top priority right-back option for Barca this summer. The Cityzens are reportedly willing to sell Cancelo this summer as per BarcaUniversal. The Premier League giants are expected to demand as much as €50 million for the Portuguese international.

Xavi's side have also identified Real Valladolid's right-back Iván Fresneda as a cheaper alternative, should Cancelo become unaffordable this summer as per BarcaUniversal.

Although there seems to be fears at Barcelona surrounding Fresneda's experience as he is still relatively young. The 18-year-old defender, is however, expected to cost way less than the €50 million demanded by City for Cancelo.

It will be interesting to see who Barcelona eventually signs to strengthen the right-back position this summer between Cancelo and Spanish youngster Fresneda.

Xavi speaks on Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona

The 26-year-old French winger is currently the subject of transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, who themselves are keen on signing the highly rated winger.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the Dembele has already said yes to PSG. The Parisian giants are currently managed by former Barca coach Luis Enrique. The player has also verbally agreed a five-year deal with Les Parisiens.

All signs now point to the fact that Xavi could lose Dembele this summer. However, the Spanish tactician still believes the winger is happy at Camp Nou. Speaking in an interview via (Barca Baluranes), he said:

"We don’t know what will happen in the transfer market. I see him happy at Barça, but in the end it’s the player’s decision. If there is something, he will let us know."