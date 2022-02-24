Barcelona manager Xavi identifies 24-year-old Argentine as one of his top summer transfer targets: Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi is reportedly keen to sign a top-quality centre-back this summer. The Spanish tactician is believed to have identified Ajax star Lisandro Martinez as one of his top transfer targets.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are eager to sign a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old is in the twilight stages of his career and has been unable to maintain consistency in his performances in recent years.

Martinez's contract with Ajax is set to expire in the summer of 2023. Ajax could therefore be forced to sell the 24-year-old for a bargain price this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The Dutch club are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €32 million for the defender.

Lisandro Martinez joined Ajax from Argentine club Defensa y Justicia in the summer of 2019. He has gone on to make 114 appearances for the Dutch club in all competitions. Martinez helped Ajax win the Eredivise title and the KNVB Cup last season. He has also made six appearances for the Argentina national team.

Barcelona used the January transfer window to strengthen their attack. The club managed to sign Adama Traore on loan from Wolves, Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €55 million, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on a free transfer.

Barcelona could opt to sign Chelsea star instead of Lisandro Martinez

Barcelona's current financial situation could force them to make a move for Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta instead of Lisandro Martinez. The club are facing debts totalling up to €1.35 billion, which could force them to look to the free agency and loan market for new signings.

Cesar Azpilicueta's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season. The Spanish defender is widely expected to run down his contract with the Blues and become a free agent.

Azpilicueta is widely regarded as a club legend at Chelsea. He has helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Champions League, and two Europa League titles.

Azpilicueta could be the ideal replacement for Gerard Pique at the club thanks to his experience and leadership qualities. His presence in the Catalan giants' dressing room could be hugely beneficial for a number of the club's young defenders, including the likes of Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Sergino Dest.

