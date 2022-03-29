Barcelona and Manchester City interested in 28-year-old French star - Reports 

Barcelona and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for the La Liga side this season, scoring six goals and contributing six assists in 26 league appearances.

According to Fichajes (via theHardTackle) his performances have caught the eye of Barcelona, Manchester City and Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite this, Fekir won't come cheap as a €100 million clause has been put on the midfielder. Betis president Angel Haro recently said during a recent press-conference (via GOAL):

"A clause of 100 million was put on it. We are seeing stratospheric operations with other players. It is difficult to quantify the value, but the clause is fixed there. It's even good that there are clubs, because it means that their form is important."

The French international has been instrumental in Betis' rise up the La Liga table this season. They currently sit fifth, four points behind Atletico Madrid, who are fourth.

They are targeting European qualification. Should they qualify for either the UEFA Champions League or Europa League, they might not want to sell Fekir next season. His contract with the Spanish club expires in 2026.

Will Nabil Fekir head to Barcelona, Manchester City or PSG?

The 28-year-old is highly sought after

Barcelona are set to undergo huge changes during the summer transfer window. Fichajes suggest Frenkie de Jong may depart in the summer and Gavi is set to sign a new contract with the club. According to AS, winger Ousmane Dembele looks set to depart for PSG, meaning there will be space for Fekir's signing.

But the €100 million asking fee will likely prove a stumbling block given the current financial constraints at the club. Hence, Barcelona may try to negotiate a lower price if their interest continues.

According to Goal, Manchester City are in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. However, according to Sky Germany, the fee it will take to prise the Norwegian, including agent fees, will amount to a reported €315 million. This may mean that City might not be able to strengthen in other areas if they sign Haaland.

Bernado Silva's future at the Etihad Stadium, however, is uncertain despite the Portuguese midfielder enjoying a star role for Manchester City this season.

Meanwhile, PSG will likely undergo a rebuild following their hugely disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League this season.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to depart for Real Madrid, with Mario Cortegana reporting that talks will soon take place between the player and Los Blancos.

Alongside this, TeamTalk reports that Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with moves away, paving the way for a midfield signing to be made.

PSG may target Fekir to be part of an overhaul expected to take place under a new manager. Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at the Parc des Princes is looking increasingly likely to end this summer as well.

