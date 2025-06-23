Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez turns down transfer offer despite Premier League club proposing deal that doubles his current salary: Reports

Fermin Lopez has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Chelsea, opting to continue his career at Barcelona despite the lack of enough game time at the Catalan club. The 22-year-old grew through the ranks at La Blaugrana and was promoted to the senior team in 2023.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Lopez made 28 appearances for Barca but only started 12 matches. While his output for the club was fair enough (eight goals and 10 assists) for a player in his position, he has been rumored to leave the LaLiga champions of late.

Chelsea, in particular, are one of Lopez’s strongest bidders, with recent reports claiming they offered a player-plus-cash deal to sign him, but their offer was rejected by Barcelona. Despite the rejection, it seems like the west London club aren’t giving up on their chase and have reportedly made a new proposal for the La Masia graduate along with a Bundesliga club.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have offered Fermin Lopez a net salary of €6 million per season, twice what he currently earns at Barcelona. In addition to the tempting financial offer, they presented attractive sporting projects and guaranteed him playing minutes. However, the Spanish midfielder has closed the door on the offers from both clubs, as he is determined to continue and succeed at Barca.

The report adds that while manager Hansi Flick doesn’t guarantee Fermin Lopez a place in the team’s starting XI, he is happy with his attitude, commitment, and performance. It is believed that Gavi’s return from injury and strong performances from Pedri and Dani Olmo would present Lopez with stiff competition for places in the club’s midfield. Lopez is contracted with Barca until 2029, and he has a release clause of €500 million on his contract.

Barcelona closing in on signing 19-year-old- star – Reports

Barca are reportedly on the verge of completing a move for Copenhagen winger Ronny Bardghji. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of the Catalan club since last year after making waves in Denmark.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Copenhagen are close to finalizing a deal for the transfer of Ronny Bardghji. The deal is said to be worth €2 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Bardghji’s contract with Copenhagen will expire in December, hence the reason for the low fee.

As per ESPN, Barcelona sees the Kuwait-born Swedish winger as a prospect, and their plan for him is to train with the first team but start playing with the second team. He will likely travel with the team for the preseason tour so that Hansi Flick can get to know him better.

