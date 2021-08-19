Barcelona midfielder's move to Juventus currently "on standby" - Reports

Miralem Pjanic's move from Barcelona to Juventus has been put on a "standby" due to Aaron Ramsey's uncertain future in Turin, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).

Aaron Ramsey is Juventus' fourth highest earner, pocketing close to €7 million per annum. Despite his hefty wages, the Welsh international has fallen down the pecking order under Massimiliano Allegri since the arrival of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

However, Manuel Locatelli's arrival has not hampered Miralem Pjanic's move from Barcelona to Juventus this summer. Allegri is still a huge admirer of the 31-year-old midfielder having managed the Bosnian during his first spell in charge of the Bianconeri.

Miralem Pjanić was part of a swap deal which saw Arthur Melo join Juventus from Barcelona last summer. However, the Bosnian is not in Ronald Koeman's plans for next season with Blaugrana keen on letting the 31-year-old midfielder leave to balance their books amid the financial crisis at Barcelona.

However, Pjanic will only be able to move to Juventus if the Old Lady can find a suitor for Ramsey. His astronomical wages have been the reason for keeping clubs away, including rich Premier League sides.

Manuel Locatelli's €35 million arrival from Sassuolo has not stopped Juventus from going after Barcelona's Miralem Pjanić. However, if the Old Lady cannot find a buyer for Ramsey, Pjanic might have to stay at the Nou Camp for another season.

Barcelona and Juventus are both struck by financial problems

Both Barcelona and Juventus are in financial crisis due to the ongoing global pandemic which is forcing the two sides to sell some of their fringe players in the transfer window.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that the club's debts have surpassed the €1 billion mark and currently stands at €1.35 billion. This is despite the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The Catalan giants have been trying all summer to get rid of fringe players including Miralem Pjanić, Samuel Umtiti and Neto. However, their efforts so far have gone in vain.

Juventus, on the other hand, cannot afford to pay hefty wages to a player like Aaron Ramsey who is 30 years old and is not considered to be a first-team player anymore.

