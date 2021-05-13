Barcelona News Roundup: Barca line up four potential replacements for Ronald Koeman, Club could sign two strikers as free-agents this summer and more - 13 May 2021

Barcelona are looking to replace Ronald Koeman and have contacted current Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, who is set to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

Barcelona's La Liga title challenge has effectively come to an end as they relinquished the lead twice to settle for a 3-3 draw with Levante on Tuesday. After embarking on an impressive run since the turn of the year, the Catalans have let it all go to waste in recent weeks after picking up just five points in their last four matches.

Jorginho dismisses Barcelona rumours

Barcelona have been linked with a swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic for Chelsea's Jorginho. Miralem Pjanic has failed to impress at the Camp Nou since joining the club last summer and reports in Spain over the past few days have claimed that Barcelona are keen to swap Pjanic for Jorginho.

However, the Chelsea midfielder has now confirmed he is not considering a summer exit as he is well-settled at Stamford Bridge. He told the PA news agency (via Metro):

"Of course, of course I do feel settled. When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away. It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people.

"So it feels like home now in England. ‘It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play."

He added:

"How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point. It’s not the point even talking about it now. I’ve got two more years and like I said, I really feel at home here. So there’s no point actually even talking about it and we have only just started under Thomas – we’ve got a lot more to do here.’"

Barcelona could sign both Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay

Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona are likely to be scouring the free-agent market this summer transfer window. They have been heavily linked with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Olympique Lyon's Memphis Depay, who are both set to become free-agents at the end of the season.

Barcelona have been without an out-and-out striker following Luis Suarez's abrupt departure last summer. As per Thursday's edition of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could sign both Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay this summer.

The report adds that the Barcelona board prefer Sergio Aguero while Ronald Koeman is keen to reunite with Memphis Depay, whom he has managed for the Dutch national side.

Now that a shadow has been cast over Ronald Koeman's future as Barcelona manager, there is a chance that Depay might not be signed if a new manager is indeed appointed. Laporta does not wish to rope in Depay and instead wants Sergio Aguero at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona identify four potential replacements for Ronald Koeman

According to multiple reports, Barcelona have lined up four potential replacements for Ronald Koeman. The decision to replace the manager comes on the back of a slew of underwhelming results which seem to have cost the Catalans the La Liga title.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have contacted Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, who is set to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer. But they have been told that Flick is set to sign a deal to take over as manager of the German international side.

According to RAC1’s Gerard Romero, Barcelona have shortlisted Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona B-team coach Garcia Pimienta and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag as potential replacements for Koeman.

Despite Barcelona enjoying a decent first season under Ronald Koeman, his stint at the club has been marred by the treatment meted out to some of the players in the squad. The team bottling their chances of winning La Liga title in recent weeks has definitely not helped his case either.

