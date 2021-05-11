Barcelona News Roundup: Barca to offer Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Chelsea midfielder, Club to announce first summer signing in the coming weeks and more - 11 May 2021

Barcelona may have found an unlikely solution to their Miralem Pjanic problem, with Chelsea open to swapping one of their star midfielders for the Bosnian international.

Barcelona settled for a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid in a potential La Liga title decider on Saturday. With three games remaining in the season, they sit third in the La Liga table, tied on points with Real Madrid and two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 May 2021.

Joan Laporta unhappy with Riqui Puig's lack of game time

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Riqui Puig is one of the most promising youngsters to have come out of the famed La Masia in recent times and his lack of involvement this season has baffled supporters.

As per RAC1, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also unhappy with his lack of game time and does not understand why he has not played a prominent role under Ronald Koeman.

Riqui Puig has started just two matches in La Liga this season and has made a further nine appearances from the bench. Koeman has preferred 18-year-old Pedri to Puig but Laporta views the latter as a key piece needed to keep the spirit of 'La Masia' alive so he can inspire other young players in the academy to make the step up to the senior side.

The 21-year-old Puig has insisted that he is determined to succeed at his boyhood club but with even Ilaix Moriba being chosen ahead of him in recent times, he will have a big decision to make when the summer transfer window opens.

Barcelona finally reach an agreement to sign Eric Garcia

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

The drawn-out Eric Garcia - Barcelona transfer saga is all set to conclude. As per Goal, the Catalans have finally reached an agreement to sign the Spaniard when his contract with Manchester City expires in the summer.

Garcia rose through the ranks at Barcelona before securing a switch to Manchester City in 2017. But he has been keen to return to Barcelona and has been heavily linked with his former club over the past two transfer windows.

The report adds that the deal will be made official before the commencement of the European Championship in June. Eric Garcia has reportedly agreed to a wage that's 40% lower than Barcelona's offer in January due to the financial issues that the Catalans have endured in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

🚨 Eric Garcia will be Barcelona's first signing of the summer after the Man City defender agreed terms on his contract 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vFC8tr9QZV — Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021

Barcelona interested in swapping Pjanic for Jorginho

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Barcelona are keen to offload midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has struggled to hit his stride at the Camp Nou since joining from Juventus last summer. Pjanic has become a peripheral figure at Barcelona and has been sparingly used by Ronald Koeman.

According to SPORT, Barcelona still view Pjanic as a marketable asset even though he is unlikely to fetch a sizeable amount in transfer fees due to his age. Barcelona reportedly believe Jorginho could be a great addition to their squad.

Jorginho is a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea. He has played a big hand in Chelsea's improvement over the past few months under the German coach. Chelsea could swap Jorginho for Pjanic and make some extra cash on the deal as well but it remains to be seen if the Blues will be open to the idea.

Chelsea will soon open talks with Jorginho about his contract - player’s priority is extending the agreement with Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsra are also preparing a new contract bid for the young striker Armando Broja, chased by European clubs after his amazing season at Vitesse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2021