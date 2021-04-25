Barcelona News Roundup: Barca looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain youngster, Club transfer target hints at summer move and more - 25 April 2021

Barcelona want to bring back a former academy starlet who is currently on Paris Saint-Germain's books.

Barcelona have won 2-1 over Villarreal and are now just two points off league leaders Atletico Madrid. The La Liga title race is all set to go down to the wire. Meanwhile, the club's top brass are keeping themselves busy with preparations ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 April 2021.

Barcelona consider Ousmane Dembele non-transferable

Ousmane Dembele is one of the players whose contract expires next summer. An extension has not been signed and as a result, speculation is rife over the Frenchman's future. Several reports have suggested that Barcelona will look to cash in on Dembele in the summer.

However, Mundo Deportivo are claiming that Barcelona view Ousmane Dembele as being non-transferable. After Ousmane Dembele clinched a stoppage time winner against Real Valladolid, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said he wants the youngster to stay.

“I want Dembélé to stay, he is an important player. Today, he has shown that with his game and goal. He has physically improved and has been able to play a lot of games.”

Dembele has also been enjoying his best season yet at Camp Nou and is a vastly improved player than he was when he initially joined them in the summer of 2017.

Ousmane Dembélé is not on the transfer list. He will not leave the club this summer. The club are eager to keep him and will start talks regarding his contract renewal after the season is finished. Right now, they want the player to focus on La Liga.



Pau Torres hints at summer move

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has been linked with Barcelona. With Gerard Pique walking into the twilight of his career, Barcelona are looking for a solid centre-back and Pau Torres offers them a long-term solution. Manchester United have also been linked with the centre-back.

In an interview with Sport, Pau Torres has said he has spoken to players who have played at the big clubs to learn about their experience, thereby suggesting that he might be considering a move away from Villarreal this summer. He said.

‘It is a pride to see that your work is reflected in this type of thing that is spoken. I’m not thinking about that either, there is still a lot ahead of me and my short-term goals are the European semi-final and then to be available for the national team.

"Players who have gone through important clubs, when they talk about an experience they have had, I like to listen to them, both Paco Alcácer and Raúl Albiol or Alberto Moreno. ‘They tell you things that you have not yet experienced and that you think you would like to experience.’

Barcelona interested in re-signing Ruiz-Atil

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in bringing back their former academy player Ruiz-Atil this summer. The 18-year-old is currently on Paris Saint-Germain's books and the Catalans are reportedly negotiating with the Ligue 1 outfit over a potential summer move for the player.

Ruiz-Atil joined Barcelona's youth academy in 2009 after leaving Lyon. He spent six years at La Masia before moving to Paris Saint-Germain. Ruiz-Atil's current contract expires next summer. Talks over a new contract began last year but they broke down and the player has since been sent to train with the reserves.

Ruiz-Atil's future prospects look bleak at Paris Saint-Germain as he is yet to feature for the first-team under Mauricio Pochettino. As such, there's a good chance that he will want to leave the club in the summer.

