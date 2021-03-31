Barcelona News Roundup: Barca open talks with Sergio Aguero, Blaugrana will attempt to sign Inter Milan star in the summer and more - 31 March 2021

Barcelona are looking to sign a striker and now Fabrizio Romano has given us a major update on Sergio Aguero's future.

After struggling to hit their stride in the first half of the season, Barcelona have been able to find some form of late and have fought their way back into the La Liga title race. We expect to see a lot of transfer activity at Barcelona this summer as Ronald Koeman remains keen to bolster his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona 31 March 2021.

Gerard Pique returns to training

Gerard Piqué has done part of the training session with the group this morning. [fcb] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2021

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique has returned to senior team training on Wednesday ahead of their La Liga match against Real Valladolid. Pique has not played since suffering another knee injury in Barcelona's Copa Del Rey semi-final win over Sevilla.

It is not clear whether Pique will be ready for Monday's match against Real Valladolid but he'll be raring to go against Real Madrid in El Clasico on April 10th.

Pique has been sidelined for the majority of the season through injury and his return will prove to be a great boost for Koeman and co. as they prepare to make one final push for the La Liga title this term.

Barcelona to resume their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez

Advertisement

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Barcelona were heavily linked with Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez last summer. However, they were unable to match Inter Milan's €100 million valuation and a move never materialized.

As per RAC1, Barcelona are looking to make another move for him when the summer transfer window opens. Erling Haaland is rumoured to be Barcelona's top priority this summer. However, Haaland will cost them a fortune and Lautaro Martinez looks a more realistic signing.

The Catalans have been unable to replace Luis Suarez and are almost certain to sign a new striker this summer.

Barcelona open talks with Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League

Advertisement

Manchester City have announced that Sergio Aguero will leave in the summer. Aguero is a Premier League great and a Manchester City legend. At 32, he continues to be a solid marksman and as such, several European giants are considering signing the Argentinian this summer.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona have opened talks with Sergio Aguero and consider him an option. Memphis Depay is another attacker they're interested in signing this summer. Paris Saint-Germain have also made an enquiry about Sergio Aguero's wage demands.

Sergio Aguero will take his time and assess all his options before making a final decision, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Sergio Agüero updates. 🇦🇷 #Kun



Barcelona have opened talks and are considering him as ‘option’ [Depay is on the list too]. Also PSG asked info about salary requests.



Juventus and Chelsea have different priorities, as of today.



Manchester United rumours, 100% fake. https://t.co/PhgcKhJ9zU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2021