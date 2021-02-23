Barcelona News Roundup: Barca could pull off swap deal for Arsenal star, Blaugrana eyeing Real Sociedad star and more - 23 February 2021

Barcelona could find a long-term solution to their right-wing problems in the summer by signing an Arsenal star in exchange for Junior Firpo.

Barcelona relinquished a great chance to pull closer to league leaders Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race after settling for a draw with Cadiz. Ronald Koeman and co. have several issues to address both on and off the pitch and the club is looking to strike some cut-price deals in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 February 2021.

Luis Suarez hits out at Barcelona over summer exit

Luis Suarez had an illustrious stint at Barcelona. However, the Uruguayan was treated unfairly and shown the exit door in the summer. Suarez ended up moving to Atletico Madrid and has been leading the Rojiblancos' title-charge from the front.

Speaking with France Football, Luis Suarez has hit out at the unfair treatment meted out to him by Barcelona which eventually led to his exit last summer. Suarez said:

"What really bothered me was when they told me that I was old and that I could no longer play at a high level, be up to [the task of fronting] a great team. That's what I did not like.

"If I hadn't done anything at a club like Barca for three or four seasons, I would have understood. But, every year at Barca, I scored more than 20 goals per season. I have always had good statistics, just behind Leo [Messi]."

Details of a clause in his contract have now emerged which prevented Suarez from joining big clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Barcelona inserted a clause to prevent rich clubs from poaching their striker and Suarez feels it was unfair for the club to have treated him in the manner they did after he signed the said contract. As a result, Suarez was left with very options once Barcelona decided they were going to let him leave.

Barcelona eyeing Alexander Isak as long-term striker solution

Ever since the departure of Luis Suarez, Barcelona have been without a proper striker who can guarantee them goals. As per ESPN, Barcelona are monitoring Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and might make a move for him in the summer.

Isak has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances in La Liga. Isak has a €70 million release clause in his contract but it will rise if he agrees a new deal with Soceidad. The youngster joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Borussia Dortmund could return for Isak if Erling Haaland leaves in the summer and they can sign him for €30 million thanks to a buy-back clause in his contract.

Barcelona could swap Junior Firpo for Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin is reportedly ready to look for a new challenge away from Arsenal and is looking to leave the club in the summer. Bellerin wanted to leave last summer but was persuaded by manager Mikel Arteta to stay put at the club.

Arsenal lack depth at left-back and suffered in Kieran Tierney's absence. Barcelona have maintained an interest in Hector Bellerin and are looking to offload Junior Firpo in the summer and as per Football London, the two clubs could come together to pull off a swap deal.

However, Barcelona are not the only club interested in Hector Bellerin. Paris Saint-Germain have also registered a strong interest in the right-back.