Barcelona News Roundup: Barca on the verge of announcing first summer signing, Bayern Munich interested in Blaugrana midfielder and more - 26 April 2021

Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of making their first summer signing official.

Barcelona registered a 2-1 win over Villarreal and are now just two points off league leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

The La Liga title race is now all set to go down to the wire after Atletico Madrid slipped up and lost to Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, new club president Joan Laporta and co. are keeping themselves busy with preparations ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 April 2021.

Antoine Griezmann says he is proud to play at Barcelona

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Antoine Griezmann was the standout performer for Barcelona as they beat Villarreal 2-1 on Sunday. The Frenchman bagged a first-half brace as Barcelona moved to within two points of Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

Speaking to the press after the game, Antoine Griezmann said that he is proud to play at Barcelona even if he has to play out of position.

He told La Liga TV (via Goal):

"I try to be there, among the opposition centre-backs. I need to make space and create room for my team-mates.

"It's not my natural position, but I'm proud to be at Barcelona and play with these team-mates. Sometimes I'm asked to mark, other times I lead, but I always work for the team."

Bayern Munich considering bringing Philippe Coutinho back

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Philippe Coutinho spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Bayern Munich and played a hand in the Bavarians winning the continental treble. Coutinho looked set to have a decent season upon his return to Barcelona but has now missed the majority of the season through injury.

According to Tz, Barcelona are interested in selling him this summer and Bayern Munich are interested in bringing him back to Germany. Bayern Munich want to sign the Brazilian as he can play in midfield and on the wing as well and has prior experience playing for the club as well.

Barcelona set to announce the signing of Eric Garcia

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

The Eric Garcia transfer saga is finally set to reach its conclusion. Garcia has been heavily linked with Barcelona and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Spaniard is going to Barcelona.

Eric Garcia has stalled since Barcelona's new contract offer, after Laporta assumed the office of the club president, wasn't as high as it was earlier. But according to Marca, an agreement is now very close and Barcelona are set to announce their first summer signing.

Speaking to the press after their Carabao Cup final win over Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola said:

"There are players even who don't play any matches. I think, for example, of Eric Garcia who is one of my favourite players.

"I would love to have 15 Eric Garcias for the way he conducts his behaviour. He is always thinking of the team. He's always a good face in the good or bad moments. He helps the manager and the backroom staff all the time.

"He will go in an incredible team and when the people say they are unsatisfied if I don't play, I think of Eric. Most of the time he's not on the bench because he's going to move to Barcelona, I hope so. It's tough, but it is what it is."

