Barcelona News Roundup: Neymar hints at Paris Saint-Germain stay amid Barca interest, Juve to battle Blaugrana for Ligue 1 striker and more - 27 April 2021

The Neymar - Barcelona transfer saga has already seen its share of back-and-forths and the Brazilian has now hinted at snubbing his former club.

Barcelona registered a 2-1 win over Villarreal this past Sunday and are now just two points off league leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

The La Liga title race has now been blown wide open after Atletico Madrid slipped up and lost to Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, new club president Joan Laporta and co. are keeping themselves busy with preparations ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 April 2021.

Manchester United could launch €50 million bid for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United had reportedly pursued Ousmane Dembele last summer but the Frenchman decided to stay put at Barcelona. He has since enjoyed his best campaign yet at Barcelona and has made crucial contributions to the club's title charge this season.

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United are set to return for Dembele this summer. The 23-year-old's contract expires next summer and if he doesn't sign an extension, this summer will be the Catalans' last opportunity to cash in on him.

The report claims that Manchester United could return with a €50 million bid for Dembele this summer. The Red Devils are interested in the deal because they believe at €50 million, Dembele would be a steal.

Juventus join Barcelona in race to sign Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay will be one of the most high-profile free agents available in the summer. The Dutchman is currently running down his contract at Olympique Lyon and will move on in the summer. Barcelona were interested in signing him last year but couldn't afford a move due to financial difficulties.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are looking to rebuild their squad in the summer and have identified Depay as a potential signing. The Bianconeri are currently in fourth place in the Serie A table, 13 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, and look set to lose the Scudetto after nine consecutive years.

Juventus have tried to convince Memphis Depay to sign for them, but without success. The player wants Barça even though Juventus' economic proposal was better. [md] pic.twitter.com/78OaGcHUun — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2021

Neymar says he is the happiest he has been at Paris Saint-Germain

Amid reports linking him with a return to Barcelona, Neymar has reiterated that he is enjoying life at Paris Saint-Germain and insisted that he has never been happier at the club.

Speaking to the press ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City, Neymar said (via Daily Mail):

"I have got time on my contract here at PSG. We want to do what is the best for everyone. I have already said that I am happy here and I feel much better than in the previous seasons. Since I arrived here, the club has improved, the club is more respected."

He added:

"When people talk about PSG now, they know it is among the four, five, six best teams from across all the leagues. Now PSG is getting the respect it deserves.

"This year, we are going to do everything to get our hands on the trophy. When I joined PSG, I said our priority was always the Champions League and winning it and being amongst the best. We managed to reach the final last year for the first time in the club's history.

'Now, we are in the semi-finals. This means we have been improving and that is down to the people, the coaching staff, and I think we have everything it takes to be champions. We are on the right path. I think everything is on track, we have to keep working hard and playing well in order to win the trophy that we want."

Neymar about his contract: “I already said I feel happy here at PSG, much better than in previous seasons. I still have time and we’ll do the best for everyone”. 🔴🇧🇷 #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2021