Barcelona News Roundup: Paris Saint-Germain offer 'unmatchable' contract offer to Lionel Messi, Juve midfielder offered to Barca and more - 28 April 2021

Paris Saint-Germain have proved they are serious about signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona in the summer and have now made an offer that is reportedly outrageous.

Barcelona beat Villarreal by two goals to one over the weekend and are now just two points off league leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

The La Liga title race has now been blown wide open after Atletico Madrid slipped up yet again and suffered a loss at the hands of Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, new club president Joan Laporta and co. are keeping themselves busy with preparations ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 April 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain offer bumper contract to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is yet to extend his contract at Barcelona and predictably there is no shortage of speculation over the Argentine's future. According to Marcelo Bechler, the man who first broke the Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain story, the Parisiens have already offered Messi a two-year contract with the option to extend it by another year.

Bechler, who was also the first to report on Lionel Messi wanting to leave last summer, claims that Paris Saint-Germain believe the offer they have made is so lucrative that no other club would be able to match it.

Barcelona are yet to offer Lionel Messi a formal contract offer and it is being widely suggested that due to their financial problems, they won't be able to match the terms that teams like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain can offer to the Argentine.

Juventus offer Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona

Juventus have reportedly offered midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Everton and Barcelona as the Serie A giants look to trim their wage bill.

Juventus have had a largely forgettable season and are looking set to miss out on winning the Scudetto for a tenth consecutive time. The Bianconeri want to rebuild their squad in the summer and are looking to clear some of their deadwood before making new signings.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have offered midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona. Rabiot has featured regularly for Andrea Pirlo's side but that doesn't guarantee him a spot in the side for the foreseeable future and he has already been offered to other teams as well.

Juventus have already offered Rabiot to Manchester United in a swap deal for left-back Alex Telles. Barcelona will also face competition from Everton as the Old Lady have also offered the Toffees a chance to sign the Frenchman.

Ronald Koeman talks about Messi amid Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said he doesn't know if the rumours about Paris Saint-Germain's offer to Lionel Messi are true and that he is not interested in these things. Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's game against Granada, Koeman also said he hopes Lionel Messi will end his career at the Camp Nou.

He said:

“I am not interested, first because I do not know if the news is true. I hope that Leo stays with us, he must end his career here because he has been here all his life, but it is his decision. What worries me is the game tomorrow.”

