Barcelona News Roundup: Paris Saint-Germain's stance on signing Lionel Messi revealed, Ousmane Dembele opens up on Barca future and more - 11 April 2021

Barcelona are desperate to keep hold of Lionel Messi beyond the end of the season while Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly weighing up a summer move for him.

Real Madrid completed a league double over Barcelona with a 2-1 win over their bitter rivals in El Clasico last night. Barcelona have fallen to third in the La Liga table and will need to keep plugging away to keep themselves in contention for the league title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 April 2021.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman slams refereeing decisions in El Clasico

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The Barcelona players and manager were all fuming at the referees after the Clasico. Martin Braithwaite was denied a late penalty after being bundled by Ferland Mendy inside the area. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and defender Gerard Pique hounded the referee in the tunnel after the match.

Speaking after the game, Koeman said (via Marca):

"If you're a Barcelona fan, you're fuming and unhappy because of the refereeing decisions. Before, I just want to say that we didn't play well in the first half, neither defensively nor offensively. We improved in the second half.

"All I ask is that the referees get things right. Mendy's challenge on Braithwaite] was a penalty and I think the four minutes of stoppage time [is not enough], when the referee stopped the game for two or three minutes because of his shoulder [equipment]. The penalty is clear. Now we have to accept it and shut up."

Advertisement

On being asked whether refereeing decisions had an impact on the game, Koeman said:

"If not, it's 2-2. I don't know why there's VAR in Spain. Everyone has seen the incident [involving Mendy and Braithwaite].

"For me, it's a clear penalty. Everyone has seen it. I don't understand that a linesman who is 10 metres away [can't see it]. From the way Martin goes down, it has to be a foul. Maybe the referee didn't see it, but we have VAR for situations like this. It's best to stop talking.

Ousmane Dembele says there are no talks over a new deal

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is currently tied with Barcelona until the summer of 2022. However, the Frenchman has now confirmed there have been no talks over a new deal yet. But Dembele insists he is feeling good at the moment.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS (via Goal), Dembele said:

Advertisement

"My future ? I still have a year of contract left. There hasn't been a discussion with the club yet, I'm happy, and I feel good. Then there is the new president who has arrived and whom I do not know too well, but he is very close to the players. We'll see how it goes.

"I always kept a smile, even after an injury. I told myself this is life. There are trials in life, you have to overcome them. Healthy living is just people talking. The injuries aren't because of that. You don't stay at Barca for four years with a poor lifestyle."

Koeman: "I would like Ousmane Dembélé to stay”. Barcelona are set to open negotiations and offer him a new contract - one of Laporta’s priorities.



Many clubs are interested in Dembele if an agreement will not reached. But Barça will push in the next weeks. 🔴 #FCB @HagridFCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain prioritize renewal of Kylian Mbappe's contract over signing Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is tipped to leave Barcelona this summer. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are two sides that have been linked with Messi so far. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are currently facing a dilemma as they have to choose between renewing Mbappe's contract and cashing in on him in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe's current deal expires next summer and if Paris Saint-Germain cannot extend his contract, they will want to cash in on him before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Telefoot, Paris Saint-Germain are now prioritizing renewing Mbappe's contract. However, they want to be prepared for the event of Mbappe's departure and are still targeting Lionel Messi as his replacement.

Kylian Mbappé ⚽️🅰️



1⃣5⃣ goals in his last 11 games for Paris 🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/B3s8JVQzwI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 10, 2021