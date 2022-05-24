Barcelona offered chance to sign former Real Madrid winger who wants to play for the Catalans: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria this summer. The Argentine will leave Paris Saint-Germain after seven years and is interested in joining the Catalan giants.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona would be ready to sign Di Maria if Ousmane Dembele departs the club this summer. The report states that the Blaugrana's first choice to replace the Frenchman will be Leeds United winger Raphinha. However, the Brazilian may end up being too expensive for the Catalan giants, given Leeds' Premier League survival.

Barcelona are also hesitant to sign the Argentine given that at 34-years old, he is reaching the end of his career. The Catalan club would rather focus on bringing in younger players to help with Xavi's new era at the club.

The Argentine will leave PSG as the club's top assist-getter, having provided 119 assists and scoring 93 goals in 295 appearances for the club across all competitions. Di Maria won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles and four Coupe de la Ligue titles during his tenure. He was also part of the side that finished as runner-up in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

"I will make the best choice for everyone" - Di Maria on rumoured interest from Barcelona and Juventus

Di Maria in action for PSG

Speaking after PSG's final game of the season, Di Maria was asked about his future and the rumours linking him to clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus. The winger stated that he would take some time before coming to a decision. He told Football Italia:

"I’m calm, there is time, I have to think. It’s not just my decision. I’ve always thought about myself and my family. I will make the best choice for everyone, my 2 daughters, my wife and myself."

Serie A giants Juventus are currently favourites to sign Di Maria, with the Bianconeri reportedly offering the winger a one-year contract worth €7 million plus bonuses. The Italian side will be losing fellow Argentine Paulo Dybala as a free agent this summer and see the winger as the perfect replacement for his compatriot.

