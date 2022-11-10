Barcelona plan January talks to extend contract of defender - Reports

Barcelona are interested in extending Marcos Alonso's contract in the January transfer window, as per Spanish outlet Sport. The Spaniard joined Barca this summer on a free transfer from Chelsea and signed a one-year contract at Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants wanted to observe his performances this season before thinking about a potential extension. They appear to be pleased with what they have seen and want to extend his deal for another season with the option of a second year.

Alonso's versatility has pleased the top brass at Barca. He has played as a centre-back due to Barca's backline suffering from injury issues. In fact, eight of Alonso's 12 appearances across competitions this campaign have seen him play at the heart of the team's defense.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca 🎙️| Jordi Alba: “I would also like to have a farewell like Pique's, when I leave.” 🎙️| Jordi Alba: “I would also like to have a farewell like Pique's, when I leave.” 🚨🎙️| Jordi Alba: “I would also like to have a farewell like Pique's, when I leave.”

The defender still has a number of years left in his legs and is an effective option down the left flank as well. Along with Alejandro Balde, Alonso is one of manager Xavi Hernandez's two main options down that side.

Jordi Alba seems to be in the final stretch of his career at Barcelona. The Spaniard has a little over a year and a half left on his contract and is deemed expendable at the club. Napoli have been linked with a move to sign Alba in January.

Moreover, Barcelona's attempt to sell Alba to Inter Milan this summer did not sit right with the player.

To make things worse for the former Valencia left-back, Balde is also in line to receive a new deal after a stellar start to the campaign. The youngster has assisted thrice in 16 appearances across competitions but like Alba, his deal expires in the summer of 2024.

Xavi unhappy with referee after Barcelona star was sent off against Osasuna

Barcelona averted a mishap on 8 November when they managed to overturn a one-goal deficit and beat Osasuna 2-1 away from home. A win would have meant a five-point lead at the top of the table for Xavi's men after 13 gameweeks. Things got off to the worst possible start for the visitors at El Sadar.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski picks up his Golden Shoe award for the most league goals (35) in Europe last season Robert Lewandowski picks up his Golden Shoe award for the most league goals (35) in Europe last season 🌟 https://t.co/rMxFe4mnXn

Robert Lewandowski was sent off in the 30th minute with the score at 1-0 in Los Rojillos' favor. Pedri and Raphinha scored in the second half to overturn the deficit but Xavi was displeased with the referee after the full-time whistle.

He told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"The sending off... my opinion is that it is harsh. What I say does not count. The opinion that matters is that of the referee, who will not speak today either. I think he should have to come out here to explain himself because we have a lot at stake."

Poll : 0 votes