Barcelona planning for triple Chelsea raid - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly tracking Chelsea trio Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic.

The Blaugrana are expected to strengthen their squad after a woeful first half of the season. They were knocked out of the Champions League and find themselves 18 points adrift of Real Madrid in La Liga.

The target for this season will be to finish in a Champions League spot and they they will need more quality and experience in the team to attain that.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Marca) claim that Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is being seen as a loan option in the January transfer window.

The American has struggled for regular playing time at Chelsea this season, but it remains to be seen if the Blues will entertain any offers for him.

Barcelona do not have the finances to spend big in January and in the following summer transfer window, so they are looking at loan deals and free transfers.

Barcelona scrambling to add Chelsea trio to their squad

Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger will be out of contract next summer, and Barcelona are hoping to sign them both in the summer.

The Blaugrana backline is filled with players who are either too old or too young. They desperately need someone like Rudiger, who is at the peak of his powers and can be a leader at the back.

The German helped Chelsea to their second Champions League success last season, but is yet to commit to a new deal with the Blues.

Reports claim Chelsea are resigned to losing Rudiger for nothing, which will be a big boost for Barcelona.

Barcelona are also hoping to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, with El Nacional (h/t Marca) claiming the Catalans are already in talks with him.

Azpilicueta and Rudiger’s arrival would add a considerable amount of quality and experience to the Barcelona defense.

Pulisic, however, could be a hit or miss. The American has had injury problems at Chelsea. Barcelona do not need an injury-prone player as they already have several walking wounded at the club.

Xavi needs to be backed with new signings in the transfer window as Barcelona are in a tough spot at the moment. Without the right players, he won't be able to change the fortune of the club.

