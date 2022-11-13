Barcelona plot double raid on La Liga side for for 25-year-old midfielder and 19-year-old defender - Reports 

Barcelona are plotting a double raid on Girona for Aleix Garcia and Arnau Martinez ahead of the January transfer window, as per journalist Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV.

Garcia, 25, has been with Girona since the summer of 2020. The central midfielder notably played for Manchester City between 2015 and 2020 but made just nine appearances for their senior side during his five-year stay at the club.

He has assisted thrice this campaign in 14 games under manager Michel. His teammate Martinez came through the youth ranks at Barcelona before being released in the summer of 2016.

The 19-year-old is one of Spain's finest young right-backs and could be an ideal solution for Barca down the right flank. Due to a dearth of options, manager Xavi Hernandez has played center-back Jules Kounde in that position numerous times.

Barcelona signed Hector Bellerin from Real Betis as a stop-gap signing this summer on a one-year contract. The former Arsenal full-back has played just 141 minutes of league football for the Catalan giants this campaign.

Martinez's willingness to get forward and help his team in the final third coupled with his defensive acumen makes him an enticing prospect for Barca. He has scored twice and assisted one goal in 11 games across competitions for the Blanquivermells.

Girona could show resistance when it comes to teams approaching Martinez. He is one of the best players and is on a contract that doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

Garcia, however, is in the final year of his contract at Estadi Montilivi. Barca's penchant for signing players from the free agent market is no secret and the midfielder could be their next acquisition in the midfield position.

Gerard Pique reveals reason for calling it quits at Barcelona

Gerard Pique has revealed that he decided to retire from football as he stopped feeling useful at Barcelona.

The 35-year-old was handed an emotional farewell at Spotify Nou Camp on 6 November in a 2-0 win against UD Almeria. Speaking to the official Barcelona website about his decision to retire mid-season, Pique said:

"It started with a meeting I had with the boss where he told me it was going to [be] hard for me to get games this season. I tried to give it a go because the year before I had played all the time."

The Spaniard added:

"But the feelings weren't the best and the World Cup break was the best time to make such a decision. I had always said that as soon as I stopped feeling useful that I would leave.”

Pique's contract was terminated with immediate effect after he agreed to forego his wages for the rest of the season.

