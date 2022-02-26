Barcelona plotting summer move to snap up 29-year-old Atletico Madrid star: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak has caught the attention of Catalan giants Barcelona. The prolific goalkeeper is reportedly seen as a potential upgrade to Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the Catalans are expected to make a move in the summer.

Ter Stegen has come under increasing scrutiny at Camp Nou, with his inconsistency being the main sticking point. Head coach Xavi Hernandez has identified the Atletico shot-stopper as the ideal player between the sticks for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona, however, will have to offload their current German goalie who has garnered interest from clubs across Europe like Bayern Munich. Barca will also have to fight off interest for Oblak, with Juventus and Bayern also looking at the Los Rojiblancos man as a potential option.

FIVE @FIVEUK Did you know? 🤔



Jan Oblak has conceded only 3

hat-tricks in his career, and all three of them were scored by… Cristiano Ronaldo



Atleti have also conceded 33 goals in LaLiga this season, most ever under Simeone. Still 14 games left to play! Did you know?Jan Oblak has conceded only 3hat-tricks in his career, and all three of them were scored by… Cristiano RonaldoAtleti have also conceded 33 goals in LaLiga this season, most ever under Simeone. Still 14 games left to play! 🔴 Did you know?⬇️ 🤔Jan Oblak has conceded only 3hat-tricks in his career, and all three of them were scored by… Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐Atleti have also conceded 33 goals in LaLiga this season, most ever under Simeone. Still 14 games left to play! https://t.co/XLu4qbD3Tc

Oblak has approximately 18 months left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano and looks unlikely to extend his current deal at the club. This means he could be a high-quality signing for the right European club this summer.

Atlético have failed to mount a convincing title defense this season and with Oblak turning 30 soon, the capital club will hope to make a tidy sum on his sale. Barca will take advantage of the opportunity as they look to rebuild their team and reclaim their place as one of the top European clubs.

Barcelona look like strong Europa League contenders as they put the sword to Napoli

FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

It has taken Xavi Hernandez and the Blaugrana some time to gel and put on a showing worthy of the club's historical brilliance. However, a 4-1 win against Valencia, followed by a 4-2 win at Napoli's home, has improved the side's fortunes.

With a sublime midfield display that brought back the Catalan style of play, Barca booted Napoli out of the Europa League. Two goals within 10 minutes saw Xavi's men start off the game in fine form. They continued to dominate for the rest of the encounter.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu



Exactly what they need to break the deadlock against Napoli.



🏟️49 Games

25 Goals Barcelona have got themselves a Europa League specialist with Aubameyang.Exactly what they need to break the deadlock against Napoli.🏟️49 Games25 Goals Barcelona have got themselves a Europa League specialist with Aubameyang. Exactly what they need to break the deadlock against Napoli. 🏟️49 Games⚽25 Goals https://t.co/AFJOm85iWM

Barcelona have a good chance of winning the Europa League this season and will look to keep their momentum going against Galatasaray in the round of 16.

Other major contenders include Sevilla, Monaco, Rangers, and West Ham. However, they will all be wary of the Bluagrana's newfound confidence.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar