Barcelona in pole position to sign La Liga star linked with a move to Bundesliga club - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in pole position to sign Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda this summer.

Borussia Dortmund were reportedly in negotiations to sign the 18-year-old but as per German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t via BarcaUniversal), they have now cooled their interest. This automatically pits the Catalan club as the favorites to sign him.

Fresneda, who spent four years in Real Madrid's youth team (2014-18) is coming on the back of a stellar debut season with Real Valladolid's senior side. He couldn't save his team from relegation but made a stellar impression in the 22 La Liga games he played in.

Fresneda is open to moving to Barcelona but it remains to be seen if the cash-stricken Catalan giants will produce the funds to sign him. He has a €20 million release clause but could be available for €15 million this summer.

Barca's problems in the right-back area are well known. They loaned out Sergio Dest to AC Milan last summer with an option to buy for €20 million, showing Xavi Hernandez's lack of trust in the USA international.

Hector Bellerin was allowed to join Real Betis permanently in January, with Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo often playing out of position on the right flank. Julian Araujo was signed from LA Galaxy in the winter transfer window this year but the 21-year-old is still playing for Barca Atletic.

Dembele lauds Robert Lewandowski after stellar season at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski's €35 million move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer has proven to be a success.

The Polish superstar scored 33 goals in 46 games across competitions, won the La Liga Golden Boot, and helped his team win the Supercopa de Espana. Ousmane Dembele, who is a vital part of Barca's first-team set-up under Xavi Hernandez, recently gave his views on the 34-year-old.

The Frenchman told the club's official website earlier this month:

"Lewandowski is a great player, he scores many goals. We already knew it from his stage at Bayern [Munich]. I have a good relationship with him, both on and off the pitch. He is a good person and a phenomenal player."

'Lewa' has reiterated his desire to stay at Spotify Camp Nou amidst reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Dembele, meanwhile, is yet to renew his contract at Barca, which expires in June next year.

Poll : 0 votes