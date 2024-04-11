Barcelona preparing new contract offer for superstar amid interest from PSG

With the summer transfer window approaching, Barcelona are reportedly preparing a new contract for their 21-year-old central midfielder, Pedri. Since 2023, rumors surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him. However, the Spaniard has reportedly always declined approaches from them.

Pedri joined the Blaugrana in 2020 and has been a key player for them. He has scored 18 goals and has 134 appearances for the Catalans, bagging the 2022–23 La Liga title, 2020–21 Copa del Rey and 2022–23 Supercopa de España with them.

Before joining Paris Saint-Germain as a manager, Luis Enrique coached Pedri while serving Spain's national football team. Speaking about the promising midfielder, Enrique said,

"I have not seen anyone play like this at this age at the Euro, the World Cup or the Olympic Games, not even Andres Iniesta. It is something that goes beyond all logic."

At the beginning of March 2024, Pedri sustained an injury and returned to the field in the Catalan's match against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He was subbed in the 61st minute and provided an assist to Raphinha's second goal in the match, just a minute later.

The 21-year-old midfielder was on the field for just half an hour in the second half, during which he completed 17 passes with perfect accuracy, won four duels and made three tackles.

After getting extended in 2021, Pedri's current contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona's current standing in La Liga

The Blaugrana rank second in the La Liga table with 67 points in 30 matches. They have one draw and four wins in their last five league fixtures. The Catalans have an eight-point difference to table-toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona will face Cadiz next in La Liga on April 14, 2024.

They have claimed 27 league titles so far, with their most recent one being in the previous season. Xavi's squad won the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie 3-2 against Paris Saint-Germain. The second leg is scheduled for April 17, 2024, and is a home game for Barcelona.

Poll : Who will win the UCL quarter-finals? Barcelona PSG 0 votes View Discussion