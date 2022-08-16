Barcelona and PSG could enter battle to sign 27-year-old defender with €18 million release clause: Reports

European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] are reportedly interested in signing Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan this summer.

According to DAZN's Miguel Angel [via Foot Mercato], PSG sporting director Luis Campos is keen to add another left-back to the squad to provide competition to Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes.

The French giants, however, face competition from the Blaugrana for Galan's signature as the Catalan giants are also interested in strengthening the left-back position. Javi Galan's release clause is believed to be €18 million, making him a financially viable option for the French and Spanish giants.

Galan joined Celta Vigo from Huesca last summer, signing a five-year contract with the club. The left-back enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the La Liga side. hee provided three assists in 37 appearances across all competitions and helped the club finish eleventh in the league table.

The left-back produced a solid performance in Celta Vigo's 2-2 draw with Espanyol in their opening league game of the season last weekend. His performances have now caught the attention of PSG and Barcelona.

PSG lack adequate cover and competition for Portuguese youngster Nuno Mendes. Juan Bernat is currently the club's second-choice left-back. However, the Spaniard could take time to find his feet after returning from a long-term knee injury.

Layvin Kurzawa is the French giants' third-choice left-back, but the France international is seen as surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

The Blaugrana, on the other hand, lack adequate cover and competition for veteran left-back Jordi Alba. The Catalan giants will be keen to bolster the left side of their defense before the end of the transfer window on September 1.

PSG could have a free path to Javi Galan if Barcelona sign Marcos Alonso

The Blaugrana have been heavily courting Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso over the last couple of weeks. The Spaniard has made 212 appearances for the Blues in all competitions. Alonso helped the Blues win a Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League title, a Europa League title, and a FA Cup.

As per Christian Falk, the Spaniard has agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants and will sign a three-year deal with the club. Barcelona sold another 25% percent of Barca Studios last week to raise funds to register their new signings ahead of their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (August 13).

Marcos Alonso 'agrees personal terms with Barcelona as Chelsea thrash out final details of £6m transfer'

The club, therefore, possesses the capital required to sign Alonso. The Chelsea star's move to Barcelona could give PSG a free path to Javi Galan.

