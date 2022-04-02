Barcelona and PSG serious about signing superstar forward - Reports

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are seriously considering a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to BILD's Christian Falk.

The 33-year-old has been one of world football's most prolific strikers over the past decade. However, Bayern have become aware of his agent Pini Zahavi holding talks with other clubs, with Lewandowski's contract expiring next summer.

Having been at Die Roten since 2014, and breaking nearly every record there is to break, Sport report that the legendary Polish striker is ready for a new challenge, with him being open to a move to Barca or PSG.

The Catalonian giants are on the lookout for a marquee center forward to spearhead their new era under Xavi Hernandez, and have identified Lewandowski as a prime target, as well as Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the veteran striker as they need to replace Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to leave the Ligue 1 leaders on a free transfer this summer.

Lewandowski has been the Bundesliga's top scorer six times, and is the reigning Best FIFA men's player. The Polish striker also broke Gerd Muller's near 50-year-old goalscoring record in a single Bundesliga campaign by claiming an extraordinary 41 goals.

The forward has also won nine Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League, and is showing very few signs of slowing down.

Could Barcelona or PSG afford Lewandowski?

PSG could replace Kylian Mbappe with Robert Lewandowski

PSG certainly have the financial clout to complete what would surely be one of the summer's biggest transfers.

However, there would be several stumbling blocks for PSG if they wanted to get this deal over the line. Most notably, Lewandowski at 33-years-old would want assurances that where he is going would be best for him.

The French side currently don't know who their manager or even their technical director will be, and it would be difficult for Lewandowski to win that elusive Ballon D'or in a relatively uncompetitive Ligue 1.

A more attractive proposition in a footballing sense would probably be Barcelona, who appear to be on the rise again after a difficult few years.

Lewandowski's signing would certainly be a statement of intent from the Barcelona board, who are still after that talismanic figure following the departure of Lionel Messi last summer.

The financial aspect of the deal, though, would be difficult for Blaugana to pull off considering the serious debt the five-time European champions are still in. Bayern Munich will also not let their club icon leave for cheap, despite him having just over 12 months left on his current deal.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSamMia Robert Lewandowski on the World Cup draw: "I'm excited. I can finally show Messi that I'm the best player in the world again" [FCB tv] Robert Lewandowski on the World Cup draw: "I'm excited. I can finally show Messi that I'm the best player in the world again" [FCB tv] https://t.co/eD107BHkEN

