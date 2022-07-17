Barcelona put 2 players on the table to lower cost of Jules Kounde operation: Reports

Barcelona hope to lower the asking price for Jules Kounde by offering Sevilla a swap deal involving Nico Gonzalez or Ez Abde, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

The Blaugrana have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have made three major additions to their squad in the shape of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Raphinha.

Xavi received a major boost when Ousmane Dembele put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Barcelona. The La Liga giants also announced on Saturday that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The Catalans do not intend to the stop their transfer activity with the Poland international's arrival. Xavi is keen to add another centre-back to his ranks and has identified Kounde as an ideal candidate.

Sevilla are prepared to sell Kounde this summer, but are holding out for as much as €65 million for him. Barcelona, on the other hand, are said to be unwilling to pay more than €45 million for the defender.

Xavi's side have tried to bring down the France international's fee by offering Memphis Depay in a swap deal. However, the former Olympique Lyon forward's wages are said to be too much for Sevilla to afford.

The Blaugrana have thus been trying to find a solution to the situation with the help of Kounde's representative Jorge Mendes. The super agent has floated the idea of offering Gonzalez or Abde in a swp deal for the defender, as per SPORT.

It is worth noting that Mendes handles the profiles of the 20-year-old duo. Both players are also of interest to Julen Lopetegui's side if the report is to be believed.

Barcelona hope to reach an agreement with Sevilla to sign Kounde for around €45 million plus Gonzales or Abde. While the Catalans are still far off from striking a deal, there is a belief that the transfer is edging closer to being done.

Barcelona keen to beat Chelsea to Kounde's signing

Kounde is yet to return to action after undergoing a pelvic operation recently. However, the Catalans are keen to accelerate talks to sign the 23-year-old amidst renewed interest from Chelsea.

Kounde will be keen to join Barcelona and are talking with the player's side. Xavi considers him the perfect CB. The club wants to be fast because Chelsea are reactivating contacts.

Xavi's side remain relaxed about the situation as the Blues are yet to make an offer for the centre-back, as per SPORT. The London giants have other targets in mind, while Kounde prefers a move to Camp Nou.

