Barcelona ready to let defender leave before January deadline - Reports

Barcelona are prepared to sanction a transfer for Hector Bellerin, who is a target for Sporting Lisbon, before the end of the month, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Bellerin was one of the eight players Barcelona signed during last summer's transfer window. However, the move has not gone according to plan for the right-back so far.

The Spaniard has found playing time hard to come by under Xavi at Camp Nou this season. He has made only seven appearances across all competitions for the club, amassing just 494 minutes of playing time.

As Bellerin does not feature prominently in Xavi's plans, there are doubts about his long-term future at Barcelona. The Catalans reportedly do not intend to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the current season.

While the right-back is tipped to leave in the summer, his Camp Nou departure could come earlier than expected. He has notably been linked with a winter transfer to Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese giants have identified Bellerin as a potential replacement for Tottenham Hotspur target Pedro Porro, as per reports. Spurs are said to be pushing to get a deal for Porro across the line before the window closes on Tuesday, January 31.

Bellerin has already given his approval to join the Primeira Liga club this month, according to the aforementioned source. Barcelona also appear to be prepared to allow him to leave.

The Blaugrana are claimed to be waiting for Sporting to approach them with a formal offer for the 27-year-old. It is possible that they will terminate the player's contract to allow him to move to Portugal.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ ) Sporting Lisbon is now preparing an offer for Bellerin. #Transfers ) Sporting Lisbon is now preparing an offer for Bellerin. @MatteMoretto (🌕) Sporting Lisbon is now preparing an offer for Bellerin. @MatteMoretto #Transfers 📃🚨

Bellerin could thus become the second player to leave the Catalonian giants this month. Memphis Depay notably joined Atletico Madrid for a meager sum of €3 million earlier in the window.

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign an attacker

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele notably picked up an injury during the team's La Liga clash with Girona on Saturday, January 28. He is now expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks.

Dembele's injury, coupled with Depay's exit, has left the Blaugrana short of options in attack. Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres are the only available senior attackers at the moment.

Xavi has thus requested the Camp Nou outfit's hierarchy to bring in a new attacker before the window closes. However, the director of football, Mateu Alemany, though responded in the negative, citing the club's Financial Fair Play problems.

While Bellerin does not earn a significant amount in wages, his departure will help ease the club's problems.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes