Barcelona ready to sell two first-team players to fund move for 25-year-old Chelsea target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell two first-team stars to fund a move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

As reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Xavi Hernandez is a huge admirer of the Italy international and is keen to lure him away from the Old Lady.

According to the Italian outlet, Barcelona are ready to offload both Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres to fund a move for the Chelsea target.

Torres has endured a rather underwhelming spell with the Blaugrana so far, following his €55 million from Manchester city in January 2022.

The Spain international has scored just five goals and provided one assist in 33 games across competitions this season.

Dembele, on the other hand, has seen his career revived since Xavi Hernandez's appointment as Barcelona manager.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Catalan giants this season, having scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 28 games.

However, Dembele's future at Camp Nou is up in the air with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Juventus are in a difficult position, having been deducted 15 points for artificially inflating transfer fees and look destined to lose several of their star players.

Chiesa is the crown jewel of the Serie A giants and could be on a move away in the summer with a number of top clubs interested in his services.

The 25-year-old recently recovered from an ACL injury which kept him out of action for around 10 months.

The Chelsea and Barcelona target has scored 20 goals and provided 18 assists in 77 games across competitions for the Old Lady to date.

Chelsea target set to join Barcelona after blocking talks with all clubs

Chelsea target Vitor Roque has blocked approaches from all clubs after choosing Barcelona as his next destination, as reported by Diario SPORT journalist Joaquim Piera.

Chelsea have been credited with interest in the 18-year-old Brazilian sensation but look resigned to missing out on the youngster.

As claimed by Piera, Roque's move to Camp Nou looks imminent and could be wrapped up soon.

The youngster has scored ten times in 39 games for Athletico Paranaense following his move from Cruzeiro.

The fleet-footed attacker has been likened to the legendary Ronaldo Nazario and is capable of playing across the final third. Roque has also featured 11 times for Brazil’s U20 team, scoring six times.

