Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in 3-way-battle to sign out of form Chelsea star - Reports 

According to reports from the Spanish outlet, Fichajes, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona will all be battling it out to secure the signature of Chelsea record signing Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge after comments he made about an awaited return to Inter Milan during an interview with Sky Italy.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut from his Chelsea salary in order to resume his career at Inter Milan next season.



When Lukaku signed for the Blues for 115 million Euros in the summer, many pundits and fans believed he was the man to lead the front line and bring the Premier League back to South West London.

It was almost certain Lukaku would make an impact, after all he did just drag Inter Milan to the Serie A title as well as picking up the golden boot along the way.

However, these suggestions have been proven wrong as he has been sitting on the bench in recent times, falling down the pecking order at Chelsea to Kai Havertz.

The winning goal in the Club-World Cup semi-final was trumped by Havertz's winning goal in the final, and Lukaku's performances when given the opportunity have been less than impressive.

Belgium's all-time leading goal scorer will be desperate for game time next season and the three clubs looking to tussle it out are all viable options for him.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been linked with superstar forwards

All three of these clubs will be desperate for Lukaku's signature, all for different reasons.

Robert Lewandowski is obviously one of the best strikers in the world, however Bayern Munich will need to look at long-term options to replace the 33-year-old.

Although they signed Piere Emerick Aubameyang in the January window, Barcelona will still be looking for a world class frontman come the summer.

Their priority was Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but he has seemingly turned his nose up to Barcelona and prefers a move to rivals Real Madrid instead.

Kylian Mbappé: "If I had left PSG last summer, it would have been only for Real Madrid."

He said this in October 2021.



Kylian Mbappe has also reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer and all that's left to do is put pen to paper.

This could sway Lukaku away from Los Blancos as he evidently doesn't like being the second man.

Although Real Madrid could utilize Mbappe on the wings and use the Belgian in the middle as a target man and really exploit teams with the pace that Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe both possess.

Either way, Chelsea would be reluctant to let their 'star man' go... unless the right fee is paid.

