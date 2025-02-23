Barcelona and Real Madrid target in talks to sign new contract at current club - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their efforts to prise Joshua Kimmich away from Bayern Munich. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the German midfielder is all set to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

Kimmich has entered the final few months of his contract, attracting attention from clubs across the continent. Real Madrid refrained from signing Toni Kroos' replacement last summer, following his retirement.

The LaLiga giants have felt his absence this campaign and are already on the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer. Meanwhile, Luka Modric will turn 40 in September and his future also remains up in the air.

The Croatian's contract is set to run out at the end of this season and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. It was previously suggested that Real Madrid have identified Kimmich as a possible option to address the position.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old's contract situation has apparently made him a lucrative target for Barcelona as well. The Catalans are sweating on the future of Frenkie de Jong, who remains linked with an exit from Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are blessed with the likes of Marc Casado and Marc Bernal for the position, but both players lack experience. Kimmich could be ideal for the job and a move would suit Barcelona's financial situation well.

However, it now appears that the German midfielder is in advanced talks to extend his stay with Bayern Munich. Kimmich has been a first-team regular under Vincent Kompany, starting every game this season. A new contract until 2028 is expected to be finalized in the coming days, although a few details aren't sorted out yet.

Who will Real Madrid and Barcelona face in the Champions League Round of 16?

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid will lock horns with local rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. Barcelona, meanwhile, will face Benfica once again, having already defeated the Portuguese side 5-4 in the league stage last month.

The Catalans were in impressive form in Europe this season, registering six wins and one draw from eight games. Barcelona finished second in the league table and secured automatic qualification to the knockouts.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, had a topsy-turvy run in Europe this year. Carlo Ancelotti's men finished 11th in the league, after registering five wins and three defeats. Los Blancos overcame Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate over a two-legged playoff to book a berth in the Round of 16.

