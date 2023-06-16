Barcelona recently rejected a €100 million offer from PSG for 20-year-old superstar - Reports

Barcelona reportedly rejected a huge offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for midfielder Pedri.

According to journalist Victor Malo (h/t BarcaUniversal), Les Parisiens made a €100 million offer for the Spain international months ago. But the bid was swiftly rejected by the Catalan club.

Clubs are aware that Barca have an overloaded wage bill and are looking to raise funds through player sales. But Pedri is among a group of youngsters, including Ronaldo Araujo and Gavi, who are considered untouchable at the club.

The 20-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2026 and contains an eye-watering €1 billion release clause. He is a major part of Xavi Hernandez's set-up, making 35 appearances across competitions last season despite his injury problems.

Pedri usually plays as a No. 8 but has also played in advanced roles if and when needed. Xavi notably played him down the left flank a couple of times last term. PSG, meanwhile, could be looking to freshen up their midfield ahead of the new season.

Marco Verratti's future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air while Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Renato Sanches can use some quality competition. However, it seems that they won't be able to onboard Pedri anytime soon given his importance to Barcelona.

PSG famously activated Neymar Jr.'s €222 million release clause in 2017 to sign him from Barcelona. The Blaugrana outfit seem to have become wiser after that incident and have since put massive buyout clauses in the contracts of their star players - Pedri included.

Gavi looking forward to more success with Barcelona after La Liga win

Pedri's partner in crime, Gavi, is another youngster highly valued by Barcelona. The Spanish duo is seen as the present and future of the club's midfield.

Gavi, 18, plays in a similar role as Pedri and is fast becoming one of the finest midfielders in the game. He was a huge part of their La Liga title win last season, playing in all but two of their 38 league matches.

Along with La Liga, Gavi and Barca also won Supercopa de Espana last season. He said in a recent interview, via @BarcaTimes:

"3 titles and I’m only 18? Not bad, but there are many titles I would like to win one day with both Barcelona and Spain."

Gavi could be referring to his 2022 Golden Boy award as the third title in his career. He has so far won two team trophies with Barca and would be looking to increase that number next season.

